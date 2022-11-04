HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL HS FB scores 11/4: Highland, Poky's seasons end with losses in state quarterfinals JOURNAL STAFF Nov 4, 2022 Nov 4, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland defensive back Kai Callen (0) brings down a Mountain View ballcarrier during Friday's 5A playoff game. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FOOTBALLMountain View 30, Highland 24Bishop Kelly 28, Pocatello 7 The Thunder scored on a 68-yard pass from Hunter May to Garrett Keller, but that's where the good news stopped for Pocatello, which went 5-5 this season.Minico 28, Blackfoot 13The Broncos went 6-5 this fall.Bear Lake 46, Kellogg 20The Bears advance to the 2A semifinals, where they will face the winner of Declo and West Side, who play at 11 a.m. Saturday.Aberdeen 34, Melba 30The Tigers move on to the other 2A semifinal, facing Firth next weekend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Semifinal Fb Quarterfinal Sport Pocatello Bear May Tiger Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
