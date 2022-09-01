When Braden Driscoll talks about his Aberdeen team, the one he’s in his first year coaching, he always comes back to one thing: the interior. He talks about his linemen like they’re all teenaged Supermen. His mind might drift to other parts of the game, to other players and positions and themes, but he always seems to circle back to the interior like they have some magnetic pull.

“We definitely gotta recognize our offensive line guys up front,” Driscoll says, talking about Aberdeen’s 48-3 win over American Falls last week.

