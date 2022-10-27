When he thought about his Pocatello team’s second-to-last practice this week, a two-hour session in the snow, Dave Spillett’s voice seemed to smile.

“We had a blast,” Spillett said. “It was cold, and it was miserable, and we absolutely loved it. It's playoff football.”

JaVonte King Blackfoot FB

Blackfoot receiver Ja’Vonte King goes up for a catch during last week’s game against Rigby.
Levi Belnap Snake River FB

Snake River running back Levi Belnap turns upfield during Friday’s game against American Falls.
Bradley Belnap Marsh Valley FB

Marsh Valley quarterback Bradley Belnap unfurls a throw during Thursday’s game against South Fremont.
Brody Beck Aberdeen

Aberdeen running back Brody Beck secures a first down that put away a game against Declo earlier this season.

