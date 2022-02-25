Hallie Stone has mastered the art of the confused look. She’s wrestling for the first time this year, so in practices, when coaches tell wrestlers to work on a certain move, Stone feels perplexed. Post up? Pocatello’s coaches might as well be speaking Mandarin.
“I’m like, what?” Stone said. “Real words.”
Turns out, posting can mean lots of different things, and the junior Stone has become one of the area’s best girls wrestlers without knowing any of them by heart. Earlier this month, wrestling in the 138-pound weight class, she took home first place at the 4A District 5/6 regional meet. That booked her a spot at this weekend’s state meet.
Here at Holt Arena, Stone is joined by senior Keeley Nicholas, making up Pocatello’s two-person girls wrestling team. For the first time in state history, the IHSAA has sanctioned girls wrestling, which means Stone and Nicholas — who finished first and second, respectively, at regionals — are trendsetters in some ways, representing the Thunder at the first Idaho state wrestling tournament of its kind.
“It’s awesome to have the girls here competing,” Highland athletic director and tournament manager Travis Bell said. “You see the disappointment, for sure, but you also see those girls’ excitement and the competitive nature that they have as well. It’s just awesome. It’s great for the sport of wrestling. It’s great for girls.”
What makes the occasion so special is this: In the state, girls have wrestled for years, but few feel comfortable wrestling against boys, which was the only way to compete in an IHSAA-sanctioned capacity. So to pit girls against girls, teams organized unofficial regional and state meets, allowing the girls to wrestle against opponents they felt ready to spar with.
Now those meets are over. Girls wrestling is here, and on Friday afternoon, they kicked off the state meet at Holt.
“It’s a lot more fun,” Nicholas said. “I feel like boys and girls wrestling is so different. The boys are more technical, and the girls are more scrappy. We don’t really care.”
“But we’re also nice about it,” Stone added. “Like, at the end, we’re always helping each other up.”
For Stone and Nicholas, they’ve taken rather winding roads to get here. Stone decided to take up wrestling when she didn’t make the basketball team. Nicholas has been wrestling for a few seasons, but at the regional meet a couple weeks ago, she suffered this list of injuries: Torn ACL, torn meniscus and a torn tendon that keeps her kneecap in place. She’s in pain, she admitted, but not enough to prevent her from walking. So she wrestled at state.
“You just gotta push through it,” Nicholas said.
Here at state, Stone and Nicholas each dropped their first-round matches, moving over to the loser’s side of the 138- and 160-pound brackets, respectively. But that’s not the point, not exactly. They represent the future of girls wrestling in Pocatello, so for them and the rest of the wrestlers from around the state, just competing in a sanctioned capacity represents an accomplishment on its own.
They’ve struggled to make it possible, though, at least in some ways. It isn’t easy to recruit new girls wrestlers, they’ve found. There’s a stigma attached. A certain feeling that prevents other students from coming out for the team.
“It’s really hard to build a program when there’s stereotypes around it,” Stone said.
“Especially with the boys,” Nicholas added. “There’s a lot of things with the boys, where they’re like, ‘Oh, no, that’s gay,’ or, ‘I don’t wanna do that. That’s gross.’ So it’s really hard to grow it when there’s nothing to help grow it from.”
The good news is that even if the foundation is lacking, the stage no longer is. Stone and Nicholas represent a brighter future in eastern Idaho girls wrestling — knee injury or not.
“It’s my senior year. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance,” Nicholas said. “I’m never gonna be able to be here again. So I’d rather do it now and enjoy it while I can.”
State wrestling: Day 1 team scores
For complete results, please visit this link.
Girls
1. Eagle (Girls) 33.0, 2. Caldwell (Girls) 19.0, 3. Columbia (Girls) 16.0, 4. Mountain Home (Girls) 14.0, 4. Post Falls (Girls) 14.0, 6. Minico (Girls) 13.5, 6. Moscow (Girls) 13.5, 8. American Falls (Girls) 12.0, 8. Boise (Girls) 12.0, 10. Bonners Ferry (Girls) 7.0, 10. Bonneville (Girls) 7.0, 10. Coeur D`Alene (Girls) 7.0, 10. Grace (Girls) 7.0, 10. Highland-C (Girls) 7.0, 10. Mountain View (Girls) 7.0, 10. Orofino (Girls) 7.0, 10. Preston (Girls) 7.0, 10. Rocky Mountain (Girls) 7.0, 10. Thunder Ridge (Girls) 7.0, 10. West Side (Girls) 7.0, 21. Rigby (Girls) 6.0, 22. Buhl (Girls) 5.0, 22. Capital (Girls) 5.0, 22. Emmett (Girls) 5.0, 22. Kuna (Girls) 5.0, 22. Payette (Girls) 5.0, 27. Aberdeen (Girls) 0.0, 27. Bear Lake (Girls) 0.0, 27. Canyon Ridge (Girls) 0.0, 27. Filer (Girls) 0.0, 27. Fruitland (Girls) 0.0, 27. Garden Valley (Girls) 0.0, 27. Hillcrest (Girls) 0.0, 27. Lakeland (Girls) 0.0, 27. Lewiston (Girls) 0.0, 27. Meridian (Girls) 0.0, 27. Nampa (Girls) 0.0, 27. Pocatello (Girls) 0.0, 27. Potlatch (Girls) 0.0, 27. Salmon (Girls) 0.0, 27. Sandpoint (Girls) 0.0, 27. Teton (Girls) 0.0, 27. Twin Falls (Girls) 0.0, 27. Vallivue (Girls) 0.0, 27. Weiser (Girls)
5A Team Scores (Boys)
1. Meridian 154.0, 2. Coeur d`Alene 143.0, 3. Post Falls 135.0, 4. Kuna 83.0, 5. Thunder Ridge 78.0, 6. Highland 68.0, 7. Mountain View 65.0, 8. Rocky Mountain 58.5, 9. Centennial 40.5, 10. Lewiston 36.0, 11. Eagle 35.0, 12. Madison 31.5, 13. Idaho Falls 25.0, 14. Lake City 24.5, 15. Timberline 23.0, 16. Rigby 22.0, 17. Capital 21.0, 18. Borah 16.0, 19. Boise 12.0, 20. Owyhee 9.0, 21. Skyview 8.0
4A Team Scores
1. Minico 136.5, 2. Nampa 111.5, 3. Blackfoot 91.0, 4. Jerome 79.0, 5. Columbia 73.5, 6. Caldwell 61.5, 7. Twin Falls 53.5, 8. Bonneville 49.0, 9. Bishop Kelly 48.5, 10. Middleton 46.0 11. Preston 42.0, 12. Canyon Ridge 39.0, 13. Lakeland 38.0, 14. Century 34.0, 15. Sandpoint 30.0, 16. Mountain Home 24.0, 17. Burley 21.0, 17. Shelley 21.0, 17. Skyline 21.0, 20. Moscow 20.0, 21. Ridgevue 10.0, 22. Emmett 2.0, 22. Vallivue 2.0, 24. Pocatello 1.0, 25. Hillcrest 0.0, 25. Wood River 0.0
3A Team Scores
1. South Fremont 133.0, 2. Marsh Valley 90.5, 3. Snake River 86.0, 4. Sugar-Salem 80.0, 5. Fruitland 75.0, 6. Buhl 71.0, 7. American Falls 67.5, 8. Bonners Ferry 64.0, 9. Teton 60.0, 10. Kellogg 53.5, 11. McCall-Donnelly 52.0, 12. Weiser 51.0, 13. Gooding 42.0, 14. Timberlake 41.5, 15. Kimberly 28.0, 15. Priest River 28.0, 17. Payette 25.5, 18. Homedale 23.0, 19. Filer 18.0, 20. Parma 8.0
2A Team Scores
1. Ririe 105.0, 2. New Plymouth 98.0, 3. Wendell 60.0, 4. Malad 56.0, 5. Declo 53.0, 6. North Fremont 52.0, 7. West Jefferson 50.5, 8. Grace 49.0, 9. Glenns Ferry 48.5, 10. Clearwater Valley 45.0, 10. Soda Springs 45.0, 12. Firth 44.0, 13. Melba 40.0, 14. Aberdeen 37.0, 15. West Side 36.0, 16. Salmon 32.0, 17. Bear Lake 30.0, 18. Potlatch 28.0, 19. St. Maries 24.0, 20. Raft River 20.5, 21. Kamiah 17.0, 22. Challis 14.0, 22. Tri-Valley 14.0, 24. Nampa Christian 13.0, 24. Valley 13.0, 26. Clark County 11.0, 26. North Gem 11.0, 28. Oakley 10.0, 29. Orofino 8.0, 30. Grangeville 7.0, 31. Marsing 6.0, 32. Garden Valley 5.0, 32. Wallace 5.0, 34. Hagerman 4.0, 35. Greenleaf 3.0, 35. Highland-C 3.0, 37. Dietrich 0.0, 37. Hansen 0.0, 37. Kootenai 0.0, 37. Murtaugh 0.0 37. Prairie 0.0