Travis Bell woke up to the news no athletic director ever wants to hear. Really, nobody in general wanted to hear the news: Around 4 a.m., a fire had started at Highland’s school, and it gutted most of the D wing of the school, which includes the main gym, equipment rooms, weight room and trophy display case.
That’s the word from Shane Grow, the Pocatello Fire Department’s assistant chief of operations, whose team spent more than eight hours battling the blaze. No injuries were reported. In the end, they saved most of the school from the flames, but because much of the damage went to the gym and athletic equipment areas, the Rams’ athletics programs were flushed into disarray.
Students will participate in virtual distance learning for at least next week, according to School District 25 spokesperson Courtney Fisher.
“Right now, I can’t process it,” Bell said. “I’m kinda shocked, still. Lots of amazing things have taken place there, and so many people. I mean, alumni, people from all over, ADs from everywhere, principals have reached out. I can't even keep up with the texts and the emails, so a lot of support.”
What makes this situation difficult to read is there’s a lot that nobody knows. Where will the basketball and wrestling teams compete in the winter? Where will the basketball teams hold open gyms during the summer? Outside of emergency responders, nobody is allowed near the damage, so we don’t know the extent of the damage yet. Coaches have chatted about potentially using the Mountain View Event Center, but this is Day 1 of the fire. These sorts of details will all get hashed out as time passes — just not the same day of the tragedy.
“We’re thinking in that direction,” Bell said, “but I think it's gonna be quite a period of time.”
There’s no such thing as a good time for a fire to start, of course, but the good news for Highland is it happened during the spring sports season, which is outdoors. That means Highland’s baseball, softball and track and field teams can continue with their seasons — but they suffered meaningful setbacks too.
The baseball and softball teams hand out basic equipment like uniforms at the beginning of the season, so both clubs have the basics they need to carry on with their seasons. But they lost several parts of their equipment, including lineup cards, alternate uniforms and arm bands for arm care. Depending on the damage to the equipment rooms, the basketball and wrestling teams could have lost their belongings, like basketballs, uniforms, that sort of thing.
The baseball team was set to visit Madison for a doubleheader on Saturday, but because of the fire and rainy conditions forecast for Rexburg, the teams agreed to move the games to next Thursday. The softball team was also slated to visit Madison on Friday, but those games were canceled.
Next up for the baseball team: A road game against Rigby on Tuesday. For the softball team: At Pocatello on Tuesday. On Friday, the track team traveled to Boise to compete in the Brave Storm Meet. Next up for that team is the Tiger/Grizz Invitational next weekend.
“The worst part is the tradition that got burnt up,” Highland baseball coach Christian Colonel said. “I didn’t go to Highland, but I’ve gotten a taste of how passionate these alumni are.”
The first steps Bell will take in the days ahead, he said, involve taking inventory of what was lost and what was saved. “Our chair mats, our chair closet, we've got to make an inventory and get that given to the district,” Bell said, “so we know where we stand with insurance.”
Really, for Highland coaches and administrators, Friday was more about making sure their student-athletes were doing OK, and for reflecting on what they will miss about what was lost in the blaze.
“Right now, the newness — I don’t know if it’s really settled in,” Highland boys basketball coach Matt Stucki said. “I've had a lot of former players just reach out to me, and it’s hitting a lot of them pretty tough, because that's where they developed as a young basketball player. A lot of their growth happened in that gym.”
Reached by phone Friday afternoon, Bell was taking in some track and field action, trying to distract himself from the disaster. He and his coaches have felt overwhelmed with support, he said, and on Day 1, that’s about as much as they can ask for.
“So that makes us feel good and loved, for sure,” Bell said. “And that's the most important thing right now, that our kids know that we love them, and we're gonna do the best we can to make things as normal as possible.”
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal.
