Chris Shuler was standing in his driveway on a summer afternoon when his phone rang. He looked down: It was Courtnie Smith, the former Blackfoot girls basketball coach who had recently joined Idaho State’s staff. She was calling Shuler, Century’s girls basketball coach, with news that was about to make his entire week: Her daughters, stars Tenleigh and Taylor Smith, were transferring to his school.
“I mean, I’m doing somersaults, back handsprings,” Shuler said with a chuckle. “I was so dang excited. I was like, oh, that’s awesome.”
That was back in 2020, ahead of Tenleigh’s junior season and Taylor’s sophomore year. Shuler was overjoyed. He was getting two players with real potential. In 2020 and 2021, the Diamondbacks captured back-to-back second-place finishes at state, two endings that stung with regret — but reverberated with promise.
Now, some two and a half calendar years later, Shuler and the Diamondbacks have one sister left, Taylor. She may not be playing with her sibling anymore, but when Smith plays with senior Adee Butler, when they find each other for layups and set screens for each other and play like they’re sharing some telepathic connection, well, you’re tempted to wonder if they’re related.
“We both have that drive,” Smith says, “so I think that really connects us on the court as well as off the court.”
“I can always rely on her to be all in with me,” Butler said. “Like, every practice, no matter what sport we’re doing, I know she’s gonna give max effort, and so am I.”
In Century’s 56-45 win over Highland on Tuesday night, Butler scored a game-high 27 points, turning what felt like a thousand passes from Smith into layups, helping the Diamondbacks spring a giant upset on the 5A Rams. Smith didn’t score like she usually does, posting just seven points in the win, but that was mostly because she was responsible for delivering passes that diced Highland’s zone, finding her teammates at the rim for easy baskets.
Still, describing Smith and Butler’s connection on the basketball court would be like describing Tom Hanks as a star in Catch Me If You Can — they’re known for so much more. Basketball comes most naturally to Smith, a Weber State signee, while volleyball is the forte of Butler, who signed with Utah Tech last week. Thing is, they play both sports together. When they were younger, they teamed up for soccer, dance, you name it. They grew up together. Now they’re playing sports together — this winter, for the last time.
“I think with both sports, we just know we have to show up for each other,” Smith said. “I think that really helps us push to win games — but also just both of us being competitive. We know what we have to do, and we know that we have to show up. I think that really helps. I think volleyball does help with that.”
Their story is fascinating for a number of reasons, but count this as one of the more interesting ones: Smith doesn’t call volleyball her best sport, and Butler doesn’t call basketball her best — but they’ve found ways to star in both. In volleyball, Smith became a force as an outside hitter, helping Century win a district title and advance to state, where the seventh-seeded Diamondbacks upset second-seeded Columbia in the first round on their way to a third-place finish. In basketball, Butler has found a niche as an inside presence, laying in baskets around the rim and swatting ones her opponents try.
“That just shows she’s a true athlete,” Shuler said of Butler, an all-state first-team selection this fall.
Smith and Butler made it possible by doing most everything together. They’ve known each other since they were learning to tie their own shoes. They did dance when they were younger — “we’re so not dancers,” Smith laughed — plus soccer. They’re both ebullient and cheery, easy to laugh and easier to smile. The only difference in their lives may be the few years they spent apart from each other.
Smith spent her first two years at Blackfoot because her mom became the Broncos’ girls coach in 2015. In those years, Smith became a promising prospect, promising enough to make her future coach do gymnastics tricks when he learned he was getting her on his team. But squint hard enough and you realize that even one difference between Smith and Butler becomes a similarity: Butler spent last winter away from basketball, playing for a club volleyball team in the Salt Lake City area.
So naturally, she returns for her senior year to drop 27 points in an upset over a rival. “It was all of us being bought-in on defense,” Butler said. “When we’re all bought-in on defense, it’s just easy layups. Most of my points were layups, and that’s just because we all work together.”
Then there’s their personalities. To their head coach, they joke easily and often. They keep things light. On a team filled with a handful of younger players still learning varsity basketball, they’re happy to lead the way. “Taylor is probably gonna kill me for telling you this,” Shuler said, “but she loves to do the griddy. She’s dancing in the halls. Addie, same thing. They just love to have a good time. It’s fun to be around.”
The Diamondbacks have the rest of the season to play, but as December continues to unfurl, a sense of finality hangs over the careers of Butler and Smith. They’re sharing a court for the last time. Both have their college homes. So as much as they’re try to guide Century out of an early-season hole and back to the state tournament, they’re also soaking in their final few months together, savoring their last time sharing a court — and there’s been about a million of those.
“I know she’s gonna be one of the people I’m talking to, always,” Butler said. “I’m gonna miss my time with T. Smith.”
