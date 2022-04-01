In the aftermath of Taylor Bunderson’s walk-off single, the final blow in Pocatello’s sweep of Blackfoot Friday afternoon, the Thunder spilled out of the dugout like ants to bread crumbs. First they sprinted toward Anisiah Ramirez, who scored the winning run in this 11-10 victory, then to Bunderson, the evening’s hero. They swarmed her, patted her helmet. In chilly temperatures before a setting sun, celebrations didn’t get sweeter.
Still, the party felt muted. If a stranger had just strolled into the game, they might think Bunderson had just threaded a game-tying single in the fifth, not a game-winning one in the seventh. The Thunder laughed and yelled and congratulated Bunderson — but she didn’t exactly dash around the diamond, didn’t get dogpiled or picked up. It was like a birthday party for a 30-year-old, not a six-year-old.
“I kinda saw it go past short,” Bunderson said, “and I just felt so relieved.”
Chalk it up to cold weather, fatigue, maybe something else entirely, but it’s also possible that subconsciously, the Thunder didn’t celebrate harder because they have bigger plans in store. Last year, this program had a seven-year streak of state tournament appearances snapped, so the standards here tower over other programs’. How would you react to a B when you’re used to straight As?
“It’s a huge goal. It’s a huge, huge goal,” head coach Josh Naylor said of his team’s aim to make state. “We’re hungry.”
Start there to understand how the Thunder have followed a 1-3 start with four straight wins, two over Bonneville on Monday and two over Blackfoot on Friday. They’re surging after a slow start. Their lineup is starting to resemble an assembly line, producing key hits from leadoff hitter Jadyn Burt to the nine-hole batter Ramirez, who also pulled off a go-ahead inside-the-park home run in Friday’s win.
None of it feels particularly surprising to Naylor, who has watched his team execute similarly early this season, in four-run losses to Twin Falls and 25-3 wins over Bonneville. The difference, he says, is in the margins. In other words: The Thunder have pieced together four straight wins because they’ve stuck with the ideals they started with.
“These girls work really, really hard. It didn’t pay off in our record in the beginning of the year,” Naylor said. “We preached to them, keep doing the right thing. Keep grinding at-bats out, keep working hard in practice. We put them through a lot, and it’s starting to show now. It’s starting to show in key moments.”
On Friday, it showed in spades. In the second frame, second baseman Taylee Rogers tied the game with an RBI single, and three batters later, Burt followed with an infield single that plated a go-ahead run. In the third, catcher McKinley Hill belted a triple, and she scored when outfielder Anna Campbell laced a single into right.
Even in the fifth, when Blackfoot gashed Pocatello for a four-run inning and the Thunder faced a three-run deficit, they never wilted. After they tied the game, with two outs, Ramirez roped a bullet down the right field line. The ball rolled all the way to the wall. By the time Blackfoot corralled it, Ramirez was sprinting toward third, so Naylor sent her home, where she crossed the plate with little drama. Pocatello retook the lead.
The seventh and final inning unfolded in similar fashion. The Broncos registered three runs in the sixth, taking a 10-9 lead into the bottom of the seventh. Not to worry. After outfielder Brooke Rushton led off with a double, Ramirez laid down a bunt, but an error allowed Rushton to score. Then Burt singled to right. One batter later, Bunderon poked the game-winner through the left side. The Thunder walked it off with nobody out.
“Josh really pushes the mental toughness on us, and we’ve been focusing on that,” Bunderson said. “So I just tried to stick with it and visualize it. We’ve been working on that too, visualization. So I just tried to visualize myself getting that walk-off and telling myself I was gonna do it.”
“We have so much belief in Taylor,” Naylor added. “She’s one of the keys to this team. She plays a great third base for us. She made some outstanding plays today, some double plays, a diving play on a bunt. We have confidence in her in every situation, that she’s gonna get the job done.”
The interesting part is that even with an exceedingly young team — Pocatello starts five sophomores and two juniors — the Thunder seem to keep getting the job done. Sophomore pitcher Miah Lusk, who allowed four runs over four innings, turned in a three-hit game in Friday’s nightcap. All told, four underclassmen posted multi-hit games in the contest.
It prompts what seems like a fair question: How? To Naylor and staff, the answer goes hand in hand with the way they plan to return to state, where they might feel comfortable partying a little harder.
“We find ways to reach our girls and talk to them, pull them aside,” Naylor said. “Try to tell them about the little things, that we believe in them, we trust them, and hopefully it sticks. I think it’s starting to stick now.”