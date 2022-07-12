Ryan Payne has worked at the Juniper Hills Country Club for a couple years now, ever since he started draining triples and swiping steals and starring for the Pocatello basketball team, so he’s generated some level of fame there. He’ll be handing out golf carts — then the guest will make a comment to him.
We loved watching you.
We loved supporting you.
“It’s awesome to have the community back me up,” Payne said, “as well as my teammates and family and stuff.”
Payne thoroughly enjoyed playing in front of his Poky supporters, but as recently as a few weeks ago, he didn’t have a college home where he could make new ones. He desperately wanted to play at the college level — “there’s not many people that can say, yeah, I played a college sport,” he said — but as June unfolded, he hadn’t signed anywhere.
Which, among other things, is what makes Payne’s latest venture so remarkable: In late June, he signed with Northeastern Junior College, a two-year program in Sterling, Colorado. For Payne, it meant a lot. He fulfilled his dream of playing college ball. He left the Thunder’s program in a better place. He may have been cutting it close, making things official in the middle of the summer, but the timing mattered far less than the accomplishment.
“I’m very blessed with this opportunity,” Payne said. “College is the next level. It’s a huge step up.”
Northeastern may reside some 600 miles from Pocatello, but it turns out local connections keyed Payne’s opportunity. Plainsmen head coach Eddie Trenkle’s father, Fred, hails from Shoshone and coached at College of Southern Idaho. His brother, Brady, coaches at Minico. “He was telling my coach at Northeastern — he was like, hey, you gotta watch this Payne kid,” Payne said.
So Trenkle did. During March, when the Thunder made their first appearance at the state tournament in more than a decade, Trenkle reached out and soon extended an offer. But at the time, Payne was still in touch with other coaches, other schools who showed different levels of interest. “I didn’t wanna close the door with anybody,” Payne said.
The good news for him: Earlier this summer, when Trenkle visited Payne in Pocatello, he put him through a workout at the high school. Trenkle told Payne to take his time making a decision. He could do so right now, or later in the summer. Payne liked that. He didn’t feel rushed into making a choice, not while Trenkle left the offer on the table.
For Payne, the other part of deciding to attend Northeastern involved his opportunities afterward. Since he became a Pocatello junior and began chatting with college coaches, he dreamed of playing at their schools, but what he really wanted to do was play at a Division I operation. The Plainsmen don’t play at that level, but the more Payne talked to their coaches, he felt confident that they would be able to send him there.
At one point, Trenkle told Payne: “If you want to go Division I, we’re the place to come.”
“I was like, yes, for sure. That’s for sure what I want to do,” Payne responded.
“We’re gonna set you up with that opportunity,” Trenkle answered. “You’re gonna come and do your thing, and we’re gonna move you on.”
Payne didn’t need to hear much more. Besides, he never really considered bypassing a chance like this, never thought much about attending school as a regular student — not even if it meant going JUCO like this. He had been chatting with college coaches for years. Since that began, since he realized he really could play at the college level, he developed something like tunnel vision: College ball or nothing.
Since he earned the chance, Payne found time to reflect on his time at Poky. There’s a lot to consider: How last season, he helped lead the Thunder to a 4A District 5 championship and a spot at the 4A state tournament, where Pocatello earned a runner-up finish, the program’s first trip to state since 2009. How, in aggregate, he and the team reshaped the image of a program that hadn’t been so competitive in awhile.
Ryan Payne sinks two free throws to give Pocatello the lead again, 45-44, with 2.6 seconds left.#idpreps pic.twitter.com/9tJvWfAexs— Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) March 4, 2022
The people who watched those games just seem to keep ending up golfing at the country club.
“I just want them to think, yeah, I had some great accomplishments on the basketball court,” Payne said, “but I want to be known as a great person and a nice guy to everybody — as well as being a great basketball player that little kids can look up to. I’ve talked to a lot of people that have been like, hey, my kids adore you. They’ll say, hey, there’s a Poky game tonight. Can we go watch No. 11 play? Can we go watch Ryan Payne play?
“Which is awesome. I love hearing that. I still hear it to this day.”