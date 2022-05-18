How Highland siblings Aaron and Jenna Kearns have ascended to the top of their sports

Before they were old enough to realize what they were doing, Aaron and Jenna Kearns built Pocatello’s most lethal little league combination. The siblings, aged 6 and 5 respectively, dominated coach pitch by doing what the other toddlers could not: making routine throws. The coach would toss the ball to the batter, who would hit a soft ground ball to the mound, where Aaron tossed it to Jenna at first base.
They did this again and again, again and again, and again.
“Finally,” says Greg, the siblings’ father, “the coach was like, we have to move you two because you’re getting all the kids out. We need to let them run the bases.”
Greg laughs when he thinks about stories like that because a decade later, they’ve turned into harbingers of the future, which has become even more dreamy: Aaron, a senior, is the starting catcher on Highland’s baseball team, which is headed to this weekend’s 5A state tournament in the Boise area. Jenna, a junior, does the same for the Rams’ softball team, which gets the great fortune of driving eight hours to the state tournament in Coeur d’Alene.
Thing is, the Kearns aren’t just siblings catching for their high school’s baseball and softball teams. They’re two of the best at their position in the state. Aaron’s 1.000 fielding percentage ranks tops in Idaho and No. 9 in the country. Jenna’s .589 batting average ranks seventh in the state. Together, they’ve formed one of the most remarkable tales of its kind, two siblings who take after each other in myriad ways: Both four-year varsity fixtures, they play the same position on the field, swing electric bats and unlock their teams’ success like only they can.
The receipt has come in the results. Jenna has caught three runners stealing and picked off 12 more. In total, Aaron has thrown out 13 of his own runners. Their arms resemble missiles, but their instincts mirror a jaguar’s, making the entire operation possible. They’ll hit their knees to block a ball in the dirt. They’ll laser throws around the diamond. No wonder they both look up to Yadier Molina, the St. Louis Cardinals’ legendary backstop.
“His blocking is probably the best I’ve ever seen,” Jenna says of Aaron. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen him have a passed ball. I’m sure he has, but not at the games I’ve watched. He’s a wall back there.”
Yet they differ in meaningful ways. Chat them up and you’ll understand how. Jenna fashions herself more energetic, more talkative, more assertive. She isn’t exactly a senior, but she leads like one, pushing her teammates to lock in during crunch time and discussing strategy with coaches. Last week, after the Rams captured a district title, Jenna grinned as she called the accomplishment “lit.” Aaron is quieter, more reserved, a leader by example. He’s a little like Tim Duncan: you might not get much out of him, but when you do, you’re in for something thoughtful. “He’s very even-keeled and focused,” Highland baseball coach Christian Colonel says.
Which is what makes their relationship so intriguing. They argue on occasion like every pair of siblings, their parents say, but they aren’t most pairs of siblings. When they’ve competed with each other — namely in their younger days, playing 1-on-1 wiffle ball in the backyard — they’ve done so with encouraging tones. Sure, younger sister wants to beat older brother in races. They argued about what constituted a home run. They disagreed about safe and out calls. “But it was never mean-spirited,” says Keri, their mother. “It was always pushing each other in a good way.”
So it’s probably no coincidence that they became catchers in the same moment — literally. Before they assembled their pitcher/first baseman superteam, the same little league coach went looking for a catcher. He asked the team: Do we have anyone interested in catching?
“Sure enough, Aaron and Jenna’s arms go shooting up,” Greg says. “I’m like, oh boy, here we go.”
***
Their schedules are busier than the president’s, so they don’t get many chances to watch each other’s games, but Jenna picked a good one of Aaron’s to catch this season. This was last week, when Highland was hosting Madison in the third and final game of a 5A District 5/6 series, with a spot at state on the line.
The Rams needed a win, so Colonel trotted out starting pitcher Trem Tolman. Kearns slung on the catcher’s gear, same as he always does. Except this afternoon unfolded differently. Tolman twirled a six-inning no-hitter. Highland secured a spot at state. Aaron drove in a run with a double. His fielding numbers looked spotless as ever: No passed balls, no errors, nothing.
“You can tell when he’s in a groove, he’s just unstoppable,” Aaron said. “From the get-go, I could tell he wanted to go out there and just shut them down. He didn’t wanna give them any room to breathe. Just seeing him work through all those innings and countless batters, letting his defense do the work.”
More often, though, the Kearns have to get creative to watch each other’s games. Greg and Keri have diagrammed a comprehensive system: Keri sticks to softball, Greg to baseball. They both have GoPro cameras, which they set up in holes in the chain link fence behind home plate, recording the action. Greg will go through his film and cut up a few of Jenna’s highlights. When the week slows down and Sunday arrives, Keri and Greg will pull up the video on their laptops, kick back and watch the entire games — well, most of them anyway.
They’ll watch their kids’ best plays: Aaron’s home run against Centennial, Jenna’s two-homer day against Owyhee, Aaron’s three-hit day against Bonneville, Jenna’s five-hit outing against Rocky Mountain. It must be how Greek inventor Archimedes felt when he concocted the lever and pulley system.
The siblings themselves will check out the film too. They’ll compliment each other on nice plays, critique themselves where they have room for improvement. Good hit here. Nice back-pick there.
“This may sound a little cliche, but I think it’s a love of the game,” Greg said. “I think they enjoy playing it so much, and they always have, that they just wanna continue getting better. They also wanna keep striving to see what their limit might be. They just keep pounding away at it.”
In truth, they chose the catcher spot for much the same reason. For one, they want to be involved. Why be a right fielder, running down a ball once every five at-bats, when they can be a catcher and touch the ball every pitch? For both, the position also provided a sense of control, a way to make sure they’re leaving an impact on the game like Neil Armstrong caking his footprint on the moon.
“Being in a position where you’re in charge is kinda fun,” Jenna said.
Here’s another similarity between the siblings: Both can play at the college level. The only question is whether both want to. Jenna has a full offer from College of Idaho, and she’s been chatting with schools like Dixie State and Boise State. Aaron has been in contact with a few schools himself, but he isn’t sure whether he wants to pursue those opportunities. “But it’s still for sure on the table,” he says. “You can’t really pass up a chance like that.”
What they can’t exactly change is their personalities. Both bleed into their approaches on the field: Because she’s energetic and vocal, Jenna has no problem getting on teammates, pushing them when she needs to. “That’s absolutely huge for us,” Highland softball coach Ralph Daniels says. On that front, Aaron is his sister’s opposite. You won’t hear him using his voice like Jenna, not exactly, but he’ll pipe up when he needs to. More often, his presence exudes composure, spreading to his teammates like a fine mist.
At first, Colonel wasn’t sure how to handle it. He called up Aaron to varsity as a freshman, impressed by his rocket arm, but when he made him a starter beginning last season, he noticed the same thing most people do: He’s a quiet guy. So he encouraged him to be a little louder, a little more commanding. Occasionally, he still does.
“Sometimes that’s just not in his nature,” Colonel said. “Sometimes I’ve just gotta take a deep breath and realize that’s not what I’m gonna get out of him, so maybe I need to go a different route, different expectations. But he sure shows up physically and does a good job for us.”
That’s where Aaron and Jenna grow similar again. They don’t just do a good job. They play their positions better than most in the area. They swing their bats in much the same way. Colonel likes Aaron’s opposite-field hitting. Daniels likes Jenna’s pitch recognition, which has allowed her to clobber a total of 11 home runs this season.
Except their numbers could change this weekend. Highland’s softball team, the No. 8 club in the bracket, gets No. 1 Skyview at 9 a.m. Friday at Lake City High. The Rams’ baseball team, the No. 6 seed, will play defending champion Timberline at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Caldwell. For both, it’s a chance to capture what they have not yet: a state championship.
For Aaron and Jenna both, that’s one similarity they would like to change. They can’t always be the pitcher and first baseman who terrorized local little leaguers.
***
