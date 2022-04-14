Long before he chased down the goal he held for so long, years before he fought tears during the ceremony to celebrate the accomplishment, Jacob Van Orden looked like a pre-teen who had a long way to go. As a Jerome sixth-grader, Van Orden ran cross country, just not well enough to stand out in any compelling way.
“It was kinda hard to believe he would do well at this thing,” said Mark Van Orden, Jacob’s father.
Then came something even his dad has a hard time explaining. Jacob flipped some switch, kicked something into gear, whatever metaphor you want to use. In seventh grade track, he started registering times that few kids could match. His speciality became the 800, where he excelled in ways that hardly made sense at the time. For dad, it was a spectacle to watch.
“It went from being, eh, is he gonna be good at this?” Mark said. “To, wow, he really is the best person in this entire area at this thing.”
“I mean, he just came alive,” he added.
Five years later, on this overcast Thursday afternoon at Highland, Van Orden wiped tears away to address the crowd that had gathered to watch him sign his letter of intent to run at Columbia University in New York City, the fulfillment of the goal he set as that scrawny grade-schooler. He felt grateful that the people who supported him on his journey watched him complete it. In Columbia, he says, he has everything he wanted in a college destination: A Division-I program, a quality education, an exciting opportunity.
“I knew I wasn’t gonna settle for anything less than Division I,” Van Orden said. “Honestly, I had no clue where I was gonna go. I didn’t have my heart set on anywhere. Initially, I wasn’t planning on going anywhere east of Idaho, but here we are. I’m really glad something has come together.”
Technically, Van Orden is going to Columbia for cross country and track, but only technically. He explained it like this: In the fall, he’ll focus on indoor and outdoor track — “because that’s where my strengths lie,” he said — with some cross country mixed in on the side. Point is, track will have his attention year-round.
Check out his numbers across the last several years and it’s no mystery why. As a junior, he set a PR in the 800 with a time of 1:53.79, good for a second-place finish at last season’s state meet in the Boise area. He even made state as a freshman, clocking in at 1:59.71, a sixth-place finish. “I was probably more nervous than I’ve ever been for any race, even my own,” Mark said, referring to his running days, before he became Highland’s distance coach. “I remember watching him, edge of your seat, biting your nails.”
But one of the times Van Orden likes most isn’t his absolute best. The number is 1:54.60, his time last week at the Arcadia Invitational in Los Angeles, where the country’s best high school runners meet every spring. Van Orden finished 10th, which wouldn’t register as anything special at a Highland meet, but this was Arcadia. An invitation is accomplishment enough. A top-10 finish? Might as well start preparing for the Olympics.
“It was the most competitive race I’ve ever been a part of,” Van Orden said. “It was a really good experience for me to get out there and rub elbows with the best guys in the country. It was a really great experience for me. I had a ton of fun.”
To better explain how his son found the kick to earn the opportunity in the first place, Mark reminisces to Jacob’s middle school days. His sixth-grade season didn’t go exceedingly well, but in his seventh-grade campaign, Jacob ran well enough to realize his potential.
“And worked really, really hard that winter,” Mark said. “You don’t see a lot of kids that are 12 years old that are running 25, 30 miles a week — and he did. When he hit the track that spring, he was head and shoulders better than everybody else. It was super exciting to watch as a dad.”
Years later, Mark found himself here in Highland's library, looking at a table adorned with dozens of medals, four jerseys, six balloons, all celebrating what that worked turned into: Jacob’s signing ceremony.