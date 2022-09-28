At the beginning of last week, Rhidge Barela felt excitement flood through him. He was on the mend from a potential head injury, which he had sustained in his Highland club’s last game, and the next one was a big one: On the road at Meridian, one of the single best teams in the state, and the Rams could sure use their junior wideout.
“I was like, I can't miss this,” Barela said.
Instead, early in the week, Highland trainer Jen McCaw delivered the news: Barela had a concussion, so he couldn’t play. So that weekend in the Treasure Valley, Barela watched from the sideline as Highland hung with Meridian, blanked the Warriors in the second half, only for things to unravel in crunch time at the Meridian 2-yard line — where Highland was stuffed. On fourth down, quarterback Drew Hymas shuffled the ball to Mason Fullmer, hoping his stack of linemen could create a push, but that didn’t materialize.
Meridian defenders wrangled Fullmer for a loss. Game over.
“That’s how close we were,” Highland coach Nick Sorrell said.
Under normal circumstances, the Rams would feel an awful taste in their mouths, like they had just brushed their teeth and downed a glass of orange juice. They’ve established a powerhouse in Pocatello, a 5A titan that makes a deep playoff run what feels like every year. Less than a calendar year ago, they made an appearance in the 5A state title game.
Things are different this year — but not because Highland has taken a nosedive or Sorrell has failed to get the most out of his guys or something. Quite the opposite: The Rams, a young squad to begin with, have endured a rash of injuries.
To wit: Barela left in the second half his group’s win over Pocatello with what turned out to be a concussion, then missed the Meridian game, but he’s back healthy now. Running back Jackson Riddle, who missed Highland’s first three games with a broken collarbone, sustained another collarbone injury in the Poky game. Sophomore defensive back Kai Callen, a speedster forcing his way onto radars of area college coaches, will miss the Rams’ home game against Blackfoot this Friday.
In other words: If you feel surprised at Highland’s start, a 2-3 record through five games, remember they’ve dealt with a long list of injuries — to some of their best players.
“The other thing we were trying to do this week is to eliminate the soreness. We were sore,” Sorrell said. “Monday morning rolled around and they were still pretty sore. We're trying to get the legs back underneath them and get ready for this week.”
Evaluating this Highland team is tricky. The Rams have a long tradition of winning. Banners hang from their main gym. Historically, they own one of the state’s best teams, a perennial heavyweight that always vies for state championships, and even when they fall short, they come close. Ask an Idaho high school football fan for some of the state’s top teams and they would surely bring up Highland.
So what happens when the Rams start like this, with just two wins in their first five games? They’ve been dealt an unlucky hand, suffering a brutal swath of injuries that have made a difficult schedule even more daunting, so it seems fair to give them the benefit of the doubt. Most teams would enjoy that treatment.
“When you’re at Highland, everything comes down to wins and losses,” Sorrell said.
So when those numbers look like 2-3, early as it is, Sorrell and his staff have heard whispers, rumblings: Is Highland still Highland? Can this new coach live up to expectations? It might seem silly to write off Highland, but right or wrong, casual observers don’t see the injuries and the schedule and the youth. They see the 2-3 record. So they draw their own conclusions. “That’s fine with us,” Sorrell said earlier this month.
He feels that way because he likes the way his healthy players have played. In Riddle’s absence, Highland has gotten a nice boost from Kade Jones, a senior running back. When Callen went down last week, defensive backs like Jaxon Sibounma and Campell Thomas filled in for him.
“It doesn’t matter who’s out on the field. Those guys are giving everything they have,” Sorrell said. “I can’t ask any more of them.”
The Rams will need the same type of effort on Friday. They’re hosting 3-2 Blackfoot, which is a week removed from taking defending 5A champion Rigby to the wire, an experienced club with playmakers all over its roster: Quarterback Jaxon Grimmett. Linebacker Steven Sanders. Receivers Deegan Hale and Ja’Vonte King, a 6-foot-5 athlete who commands double coverage with regularity.
In last week’s game against Rigby, Blackfoot often utilized what might be its favorite play: Throw it up to King and see what happens. Few opponents have the personnel to match up with that. But even fewer have experience guarding receivers of that caliber.
The Rams have already played Skyline, which means they’ve already played receiver Kenyon Sadiq, an Oregon commit with imposing size and better hands — kind of like King.
“I think just getting in his face and kinda taking him away as an option,” Thomas said of guarding King. “Definitely staying on him at all times, and just being there to take away the play.”
The Rams might not be an overly experienced bunch, but they do have experience defending these elite wide receivers. That isn’t exactly a magic solution, but as injuries pile up, they might hope it comes close.
Other games to watch
Shelley at Pocatello, 7 p.m.
Pocatello is coming off something of an uncharacteristic loss. The Thunder dropped a one-score decision to Hillcrest, who used the game to secure its second win of the year, and Poky didn’t have two of its best players: Quarterback Dre Contreras remains out with a leg injury, and receiver/defensive back Krue Hales was ejected for what officials deemed was a punch.
So now the Thunder get Shelley (2-3), which has become known for running a slow, methodical, wing-T offense. Can they defend it? The Russets have followed three straight losses with two wins, including an upset victory over Blackfoot, but the Thunder also held Highland to two scores in their matchup earlier this season. Only time will tell.
Teton at Snake River, 7 p.m.
If Snake River hadn’t pulled an upset last week, taking down previously unbeaten South Fremont, maybe this would register as the Panthers’ tallest task yet: Taking down Teton, which is 5-0 and checked in as Class 3A’s No. 4 team in the latest media poll.
But the Panthers are barely a week removed from delivering a similar result. In their win over the Cougars, running back Levi Belnap carried the ball 31 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns and Snake River’s defense snared two interceptions, good for a 19-0 lead at halftime.
That hardly guarantees a win this week, but for the Panthers, the experience doesn’t hurt either.
