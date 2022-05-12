Ralph Daniels had to take a moment and collect his thoughts. Above him, the Thursday night sky was growing dark. Behind him, a celebration he always envisioned was unfolding. In front of him, a phone was recording his comments.
So Highland’s first-year softball coach started with this: “Oh, holy cow. Super proud of my girls. We battled all year. We had ups and downs. Thunder is an amazing team. They beat us three times. Only team in the conference to whoop our tails. So to come back out and for the girls to play as well as they did and to keep battling is just amazing. I’m so happy for the girls.”
Daniels was talking about his Highland team’s 16-10 win over Thunder Ridge, good for a second straight 5A District ⅚ crown and a spot at the 5A state tournament. Lots made it possible: Emily Kendall’s go-ahead grand slam. Jenna Kearns’ solo homer. The pitching from Kendall and Marissa Mauger.
But what made it remarkable was that, for so long, the Rams faced a puzzle in the Titans. They couldn’t solve them. Highland came in 0-3 against Thunder Ridge. Those losses came by one, 10 and one point. Could the Rams topple the Titans at all? Let alone when it mattered most.
Highland answered with a resounding yes by dispatching Rigby 10-6 in Thursday’s semifinals, then earning a championship game date with Thunder Ridge. The Rams plated a scorching nine runs in the first inning. They added one in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth. The game only went five innings because of impending darkness, but according to state rules, that’s enough to call a game.
So Highland, which will be the No. 8 seed in next weekend’s 5A state tournament in Coeur d’Alene, emerged with the win that eluded the team all season.
“It was mostly a mindset thing,” Kearns said. “Every time we’ve played them, it’s only them that we’ve kinda struggled against. I think coming in, we had a lot of momentum from the first game, and that definitely carried into the second game. So that really helped.”
It also helped that the Rams got a pair of homers, one from Kendall and one from Kearns. Kendall’s four-run blast handed Highland a 5-2 lead. Kearns’ shot stretched the lead to 9-2. And to think: Both came in the first inning. The Rams didn’t need much more for the rest of the game.
The reason that’s true is named Kendall and Mauger. Mauger tossed all but one out of the Rams’ win over Rigby, so to give her some rest, Daniels tapped Kendall to start the nightcap. She threw three innings, surrendered nine runs (just two earned) on six hits, walked one and struck out two.
Then, when Mauger took over in the fourth, she spun two innings of one-run, five-strikeout ball. All told, she unfurled 155 pitches on Thursday. Not even an injury could prevent that. In the first game, she tripped on her front foot during a pitch. A trainer taped her up. Coaches removed her for an inning. But she talked her way back into the game.
“That is the mentality we’ve been working on with her,” Daniels said. “She’s a beast. When we can get her mentally strong so she wants to come in, and she wanted to come in and finish this game, because she knew she had struggled in previous games. So that is huge. That says so much about how far she’s come for us this year.”
For Highland, it all adds up to this, a district championship and a spot at state. Those things are expected in the Rams’ program, which is why Daniels felt the pressure acutely when he took over this season for legendary coach Tisha Coverdell — which is who this field is named after. Highland started 1-5. Things looked bleak.
Then the Rams turned things around. They won 10 straight. They vaulted themselves atop the conference standings. Now they’ve joined the state tournament.