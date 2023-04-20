The next time you get a chance, check out Highland’s baseball roster. You’ll see the usual suspects, the guys who have fueled the Rams’ recent strong run: Gunner Wilhelm. Alex Romreill. Drew Hymas. There’s a core there.
Then, keep reading the list of guys, and you might come across a few names you don’t recognize. Canon Eddie. Preston Foltz. Maybe even Colt Durham.
That’s because the Rams’ roster is exceptionally young. Eddie is a freshman. Foltz is a sophomore. Durham is a junior, which makes him an upperclassman, but this year, Highland is playing a host of guys who don’t have all the varsity experience in the world, a relatively young group trying to build on the postseason success of the groups that came before.
“It’s a tough balance,” Highland coach Christian Colonel said. “You wanna keep their confidence up, you wanna develop, you wanna win all at the same time. So it’s a fine line between all three. But I’ve got the best coaching staff in the state, and the guys with me help along the way. I can lean on those guys to help coach them up the whole season. So I’m really appreciative of my coaches.”
The interesting part is Highland it’s just playing Eddie and Foltz, not just tossing Durham out for pinch-hit at-bats. The Rams are starting them, at least in some games. Same goes for their third baseman, Ryan Foltz, and for guys like pitcher Aiden Simpson and junior Carson Choules, all of whom are playing in increased roles from years past.
So far, it’s produced mixed results. With a 1-0 loss to Thunder Ridge on Wednesday afternoon, Highland dropped to 10-8 overall, a middling stretch amid one of the state’s strongest schedules. When their games haven’t been canceled because of snow, the Rams have been playing some of the best, including contests against Boise-area teams Mountain View, Rocky Mountain, Centennial, Eagle, Owyhee, Middleton and Columbia, a road contest against Coeur d’Alene.
Even after that stretch, which produced a 4-6 record, the Rams kicked off their 5A District 5/6 slate, which hardly got any easier. You just wouldn’t know it looking at their results. So far, Highland has knocked off Thunder Ridge once, Madison twice and Rigby twice. But they’ve also dropped tilts to those same teams.
Which begs the question: What’s to make of that?
“We got a lot of early games against tough opponents, and battled and competed in all of them,” Colonel said. “We have a scrappy group of kids, but our conference is no slouch. Thunder’s good. Rigby’s good. Madison’s good, always scrappy. So we’ve got a good squad.
“It just depends on if we come and put a complete game together. We can beat anybody in the state if we put a complete game together. Just only done that a few times this year.”
So how do the Rams do that?
“Just some consistency, some good approaches at the plate,” Colonel said. “A lot of our guys are first-year varsity guys, so their approaches are a little immature. But they’re getting (better).... So we’ve done good. They’re good. They’re growing.”
The results have been interesting to track. Ryan Foltz is hitting .392, second on the team, with 20 hits, 10 RBI and just three strikeouts, a reliable presence at the plate. Preston Foltz has played in just two games, logging six at-bats, but he’s produced three hits in that stretch. Eddie is still looking for a groove on offense, batting just .213 thus far, but two things there: One, he’s a freshman. Two, his coach likes his defense.
“He’s got a lot of physical talents, hitting-wise and catching and receiving,” Colonel said. “He’s above his age for sure. I’ve seen him play since he was about eight years old, and he’s just a really good baseball player. So I have no issues starting him at catcher at 5A. That’s tough to do. It doesn’t really happen, a freshman catcher starting at 5A. But we have high expectations for Cannon, and he’s doing a good job.”
Time will tell how the rest of the season goes for this young group. The Rams return to action Saturday, a road doubleheader against Madison, before visiting Rigby and Thunder Ridge to round out the regular season. Regardless of results, the young guys will get action. On some level, that tends to matter.
