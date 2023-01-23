Julian Bowie Poky

Pocatello guard Julian Bowie tries to flush home a dunk during Thursday’s game against Century.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Julian Bowie pranced into the lane like a gazelle, stepping past one Highland defender with one step and using the other to plant just in front of the free throw line, where he put the ball in his right hand and wound up his arm like a windmill. Pocatello’s star junior guard slung an overhead pass to the corner, where junior sharpshooter Kesler Vaughan stood ready to shoot.

Snap.

Kesler Vaughan vertical

Pocatello guard Kesler Vaughan unfurls a 3-pointer during a game against Shelley.
Gage Ontiveros

Pocatello forward Gage Ontiveros puts up a short shot during a game against Preston.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.