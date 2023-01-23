Julian Bowie pranced into the lane like a gazelle, stepping past one Highland defender with one step and using the other to plant just in front of the free throw line, where he put the ball in his right hand and wound up his arm like a windmill. Pocatello’s star junior guard slung an overhead pass to the corner, where junior sharpshooter Kesler Vaughan stood ready to shoot.
Snap.
The ball never touched the rim on the way down, only the net, a model 3-point shot from a model 3-point shooter. Vaughan and Bowie jogged back on defense with smiles on their faces. The sequence looked beautiful, a slick pass from Bowie and a perfect shot from Vaughan, but for the white-hot Thunder, it amounted to much more.
“My passing has gone up since last year,” Bowie said.
To understand how Pocatello has entered the final week of January with an undefeated record, now 17-0 on the year, you have to understand the evolution of this Thunder squad. Last year’s team was a 4A state finalist, only falling to powerhouse Hillcrest in the championship game, but that team differed in meaningful ways. Those Thunder had already lost two games by this time, setbacks to 5A Lake City and the Isiah Harwell Century Diamondbacks, and their roster makeup maximized the roles of some players and shuffled those of others.
Bowie has remained a constant for Poky. His game has not. He’s made several improvements from last season to this one, he’ll tell you, but that pass illustrates one like only Bob Ross could. His best attribute has always been his scoring. Now he’s adding other weapons to his repertoire.
“My vision got up a lot,” Bowie said. “I'm used to score, score, score but when my eyes are on the whole defense, it opens up passing lanes that a lot of people don't see, but they’re there for open shots.”
Get to know these Thunder a little better and you realize that these kinds of individual strides, plus roster shakeup, has paved the way for this program’s most promising season — maybe ever.
***
The tip of the spear is Bowie, the Boise State commit whose development has unlocked new dimensions to this Pocatello team. A year ago, he had a ball-handling sidekick in guard Ryan Payne, a reliable shot-maker who relieved some pressure on Bowie in that department. The 2021 Thunder also rostered athletes like Matthew Christensen and Hunter Killian and a sturdy center in Jaxon Williams. All have graduated, though, and those effects have rippled throughout the Thunder’s roster like a tidal wave.
They’ve shown up in bushels as this season has marched on. Here’s one: Last season, Vaughan starred as a 3-and-D role player, the kind of guy who the team mostly relied on for one thing on offense — hit catch-and-shoot triples. What more did he need to do? Bowie and Payne handled the ball. So Vaughan punished teams for sagging off him, splashing triples that helped the Thunder win district titles, like two in crunch time to beat Century last winter.
Now Vaughan has become a dependable ball-handler, a player head coach Joe Green clearly trusts to create for himself. On one occasion during that Highland game, he head-faked out of a corner triple, put the ball on the floor and got to the basket for a layup. On several others this season, he’s handled the ball above the arc, using his handle to get to the basket and his quickness to stop and pop for mid-range jumpers.
He’s made the Thunder coaches look like geniuses. This season, Vaughan is scoring 11.3 points per game, and on average, he’s been a plus-19 in the box score, the best mark on the team. He’s hitting 34% of his shots from beyond the arc, which isn’t exactly elite, but opponents know he can shoot it. That shot — even the threat of it — opens things up for the rest of his teammates.
“He’s an all-around player,” Bowie said. “Last year, he had to go into a shooter spot. But this year, he’s able to create. He can be the two-man. He’s free to do what he wants, and then create for people and still shoot as well.”
“I think he's a complete player,” Green said earlier in the season. “He has the ability to create his own shot or create for other guys. He can shoot the ball. He kind of is a complete player. So he'll be a playmaker for us, along with other guys too. He's definitely a playmaker for us.”
Then there’s the development of Bowie, a guard already so talented you’re tempted to wonder: What else can this guy add to his game? Turns out, there are two answers. Bowie has become a really skilled passer. He’s averaging three assists per game this season. He made that improvement by realizing the chaos he causes on offense, the attention he pulls from defenders like magnets on a refrigerator. “A lot of teams key on me defensively,” said Bowie, who is shooting a sharp 40% from deep this year. “So once I get in the paint, all eyes are on me.”
Bowie’s a talented finisher, but he’s realized he doesn’t always need to get all the way to the rim. In half court or transition, where the Thunder have blitzed teams so often this year, Bowie has been happy to spray it out to shooters like Vaughan, Parker Smith (35% shooter from deep), Logan Rogers (33% shooter) and Mason Zweigart, who has hit just 30% of his triples this season — but he’s made a habit out of attacking closeouts in those spots.
To average 22 points per game this season, though, Bowie has added one thing to his game that will thrill anyone who misses a bygone era of basketball: The post game. Watch a Poky game and soon enough, you’ll see Bowie post up on the block, back to the basket, leveraging his size — 6-foot-3, 180 pounds — against smaller defenders. Sometimes he’ll turn around and hit a jumper. Other times he’ll back down until he’s under the rim.
“A lot of teams put quick guards on me,” Bowie said earlier this season, “so we can go in the post and get there, and then kick out to the corner for threes or go to the bucket.”
The Thunder have reaped the benefits in spades. They’ve blown out overmatched opponents, like two 20-plus-point wins over Vallivue and Bishop Kelly to open the year, and they’ve won when they’ve been tested, like the time Bowie scored 11 straight points to help Poky erase a double-digit deficit and beat district foe Preston earlier this month — and remain in the driver's seat in the 4A District 5 race.
The one part of this Poky team’s evolution that might stand out the most, well, he stands out like an oak tree in a desert. It’s Gage Ontiveros, a 6-foot-10 giant whose size and wingspan has given the Thunder something they’ve never had, a long rim protector and a reliable post presence. The Burley transfer hasn’t always started — “if someone has a good big, we're gonna start him,” Green said — but even off the bench, Ontiveros has made an impact that has taken this Pocatello team from scary to terrifying.
The examples look like a long receipt from Albertsons. Sometimes he blocks shots. Other times he discourages opponents from driving in the first place. On offense, he can stick back misses with arms that look like tree branches and lay in baskets by burying opponents under the rim. Many of the ways the Thunder have improved this year involve players making individual strides. Ontiveros made a difference by suiting up for the team.
He hasn’t been perfect — Ontiveros, averaging 4.3 rebounds per game, actually trails in that department to Bowie, who leads the team with 4.8 a game — but Poky has never had a rim protector like Ontiveros. That has shown up in the Thunder’s defensive numbers, which has played a vital role in this stainless season. Through 17 games last year, Poky was giving up 53 points per game. Through 17 this year, the Thunder are surrendering just 49 points a pop.
“I feel like it makes a difference when I'm down there,” Ontiveros said at the beginning of the year. “I feel like I'm a pretty good shot-contester. I feel like it just makes it tougher.”
Maybe those numbers don't seem like much — heck, maybe they aren’t much at all — but these are the margins along which state championships are won. To get over that hump, Poky may run back into Hillcrest, and both teams still have to complete their regular seasons and return to the state tournament, but they look like they’re on a collision course.
So many questions will determine whether the Thunder can get there. Can Bowie keep being Bowie? Can Vaughan remain a potent ball-handler and shooter? Can Ontiveros bother Isaac Davis, Hillcrest’s 6-foot-8 force of nature who laid waste to Poky last February? Only time will tell. All the Thunder can do is keep winning. Their next chance to do comes at home against Madison on Friday.
“They probably think about it. I don't know,” Green said, thinking about his club’s stainless record. “It's really cool. They've accomplished something awesome. That's something I've never done as a coach, so I'm really proud of them, what they've done. Got a long ways to go, still.”
