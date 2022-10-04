Several weeks ago, Pocatello’s boys soccer team sat down for a come-to-Jesus meeting. The Thunder were slogging through their schedule, dropping three of their last four, including a 5-0 loss to Century that forced players to face all the problems that had led them to this point. They were focused on themselves, their egos, their talents — not how they could put them all together.

“We just talked about what was disconfiguring our team and slowing us down,” senior forward Braden Magnuson said. “Because at the beginning of the season, we were playing super well, but then we just had this rough patch.”

Eli Northrup Poky soccer

Pocatello junior Eli Northrup dribbles upfield during Tuesday's district matchup with Preston.
Blake Brown Poky soccer

Pocatello senior Blake Brown kicks the ball downfield during Tuesday's district matchup with Preston.

