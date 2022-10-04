Several weeks ago, Pocatello’s boys soccer team sat down for a come-to-Jesus meeting. The Thunder were slogging through their schedule, dropping three of their last four, including a 5-0 loss to Century that forced players to face all the problems that had led them to this point. They were focused on themselves, their egos, their talents — not how they could put them all together.
“We just talked about what was disconfiguring our team and slowing us down,” senior forward Braden Magnuson said. “Because at the beginning of the season, we were playing super well, but then we just had this rough patch.”
Head coach George Asboe and his assistants helped their players identify the problems — “that this was the cancer,” Asboe said. The Thunder had started with two wins and two ties, and they were largely happy about the way they were playing, so deep down, Asboe expected some sort of decline. What he couldn’t predict was how it would come bubbling to the surface.
Then the players got together for the meeting, where they hashed things out, became honest with one another. “Seemed like that helped us a lot,” Magnuson said.
In Poky’s 2-0 win over Preston Tuesday night, good for a spot in Thursday’s second round of the 4A District 5 tournament, the Thunder proved it. Magnuson tallied a pair of goals, one a PK and one a chip shot around the box, and the hosts earned their second win this season over the Indians, securing another date with Century, this time in the district tournament.
“It took us a little while to get going,” Asboe said. “Our game plan against this group took us a while to develop. But the one thing we have had the last couple of years is a desire to compete at crunch time. So that came out in the second half, for sure, and the forwards kinda got activated.”
That theme shone through like sunlight on a Saturday afternoon. The Thunder (7-3) earned a few chances in the first half, misfiring on a few, but they poured it on in the second. With roughly 30 minutes to play, senior Blake Brown drew a foul around the box, which handed the Thunder a PK opportunity. Magnuson walked to the spot, wound up, watched the Preston goalkeeper dive right, and booted it left.
1-0, Poky.
The funny part is this: Magnuson has never missed a penalty kick in his life — “not once,” he says — but the emotions still tend to hit him in the moment.
“I mean, I'm nervous, for sure,” Magnuson said. “But I have my spot that I know where I'm going, and I never back out.”
Magnuson may have a spotless record on penalty kicks, but he hasn’t always been the one taking them for the Thunder. That change happened in Pocatello’s first meeting with Preston, back on September 19, after Brown misfired on a PK. So the Thunder turned to Magnuson for that role. “Just used to it,” he said.
If the Thunder scored their first goal in standard paragraph form, they scored their second in poetry. Brown took his dribble to right outside the box, where he slipped a pass underneath to Magnuson, right past the last Preston defender, leaving Magnuson 1-on-1 with the keeper. He deposited it into the net, making it look simple, like he was scooping in an open layup in basketball.
That goal handed Pocatello a 2-0 lead with a shade over two minutes to play, which more or less sealed the deal. The Thunder were moving on in the tournament.
“Blake played unselfishly today, and it broadened our attack,” Asboe said. “We had a discussion about penalty kicks last week. Blake's perfectly good at penalty kicks, but he's such a force when he's playing that sometimes that ability to just lay back and be composed in a high pressure situation — sometimes I think he's got a little bit too much going on inside. And Braden has never really wavered.”
To knock off top-seeded Century on the road Thursday, Magnuson and the Thunder will likely have to play the same way. They’ll need to play as a team, which was their problem last month. Watching them now, though, is like watching a different group altogether.
"They play together now," Asboe said. "So they're not all sending the ball to Blake. Blake's gotten better about that. Team defense in certain quadrants around around the field have gotten a lot better. And people are supporting each other, backing each other up. So our competitive level has just increased because of it."
