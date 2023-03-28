Rylee Wardle was sure she had suffered some other knee injury. Maybe she bruised it. Perhaps she hyperextended it. At this Idaho State soccer camp last spring, she had gone down in front of several coaches, and she needed to impress them — not fall down in front of them.
But Highland’s blossoming junior thought she had avoided the worst injury.
“So when I found I tore it, I was pretty sad,” Wardle said. “And I honestly thought soccer was not an option for me.”
Turns out, Wardle had torn her ACL, which is the nightmarish news no athlete wants to hear. Wardle couldn’t play her senior year with the Rams. Only last weekend, at a camp in Las Vegas, did she make her return to the pitch.
Several days later, on Tuesday afternoon, Wardle proved something to herself when she signed with North Idaho College.
“I just wanted to prove to myself that like college soccer was still something I wanted to do, because it's always been a dream,” Wardle said. “So I think it's a really big step for me to play college even after all the trials I've had with injuries and stuff. So it means a lot.”
Wardle’s is quite the story. She played sparingly at the varsity level in high school. She played JV ball until her senior season, which she never saw because of her knee injury. So she stood out by playing for CGA Academy, a club soccer program in Pocatello, showing the scoring savvy that made her an interesting prospect in the first place.
Still, she was sidelined for nearly a full year with her injury, so part of her wondered if college soccer was in the cards. She stopped emailing college coaches. She worried this wasn’t possible. “And then I just decided one day that I still wanna play college soccer regardless of what happened,” Wardle said. “So I emailed a bunch of coaches.”
With the help of her teammates’ connections and other friends who have gone to North Idaho College, Wardle started selling herself to the program. “They just kinda said, like, she's like a great kid and stuff,” Wardle said.
Soon enough, she was in touch with several schools: NIC, Peninsula College (Port Angeles, Washington), Columbia Basin College (Pasco, Washington), Clark College (Vancouver, Washington), Spokane Community College.
But NIC started to stand out. Wardle loves swimming, so she loved Coeur d’Alene’s views. “My favorite part is that the lake is like 10 steps out of my dorm room,” Wardle said. “So that’ll be super fun.”
So now, for Wardle, all that’s left to do is make the trek north.
“I love playing sports for Highland. I just love all my teammates, soccer and track,” Wardle said. “We have so much fun on every soccer bus. We jam out to music on the bus and get hyped before games. It’s super fun.”
