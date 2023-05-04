Ruby Jordan might as well warm up for shot put throws in a telephone booth. Highland’s star thrower prepares for throws like a cheetah might prepare to chase down a gazelle, driving her foot into the ground, pulling her arm around her body, spinning around, doing it all with a combination of grace and power rare for anyone in the state — let alone anyone her age, anywhere.
As she goes through her routine to open Thursday’s Pocatello City Meet, though, something seems amiss. In this opening round, she’s already recorded a toss of 37 feet and 8.5 inches, which obliterated her competition, a heave several feet beyond the girl in second place. But her body language shows she’s frustrated, flummoxed. She mutters to herself.
“That was definitely the worst I've thrown all season,” Jordan says later, “and I'm really, really disappointed in myself.”
You would be too if you fell five feet short of your personal-best throw.
This is the quandary facing Jordan, one of the state’s premier shot put and discus throwers: She has impossibly high standards for herself. Her best shot put throw on Thursday fell well short of her PR, which is 42 feet, 8 inches — the second-best mark in the entire state. Her best discus throw this spring went 130 feet, the fourth-best mark in Idaho, a toss she made at last week’s Tiger/Grizz Invitational in Idaho Falls.
So even when she makes throws that win her certain meets, she isn’t happy. She’s openly irked at herself. If anything, it shows she cares, that it’s important to her to make the best throw she possibly can. But why care so deeply when you’ve already earned a chance to compete at the next level?
Back in November, Jordan signed with Utah State’s track and field program, a Division-I opportunity she earned by blossoming into what she is now, one of Idaho’s very best throwers. She’s psyched about her next chapter, about moving closer to her dream, which is to compete in the Olympics. Who wouldn’t be — but more to the point, what’s there to gain from pulling your hair out over your final high school season when this next step awaits you?
Weirdly enough, we can find the answer in what she’s already accomplished. Last spring, Jordan won district titles in both the shot put and discus, and she took third at state in both events. As a sophomore, she won districts and placed fourth at state in the shot put. In discus, she carded a second-place finish.
Notice anything missing in there? Jordan does. She doesn’t have a state championship. Turns out, that’s part of what drives her, part of what wakes her up in the morning when, all things considered, nobody would blame her for hitting snooze and rolling back over in bed: Two weeks ago, a fire at Highland destroyed much of the D-wing, so students are taking classes at Century now. For her part, Jordan only has class twice a week — which “has kinda amplified everything,” Jordan says.
“So yes, it's very difficult to find motivation,” Jordan says. “But, you know, you have to just get up and do it every day. At this point, it's not necessarily motivation, just discipline, getting out and doing what you have to do.”
Which begs what feels like a valid question: When she isn’t feeling motivated, how does Jordan drive herself to keep improving her craft?
“You drive yourself to wherever you have to be,” Jordan said, speaking literally, as in drive in a car. “And you do it. You just do it? You don't make it a choice. It's not a choice. It’s something you have to do.”
For what it’s worth, Jordan has already seen the fruits of her discipline this year. She has yet to lose in either the shot put and discus, putting up spotless 8-0 records in each, and like we already mentioned, her best efforts in those have netted her top-five marks in Idaho. Even a couple months back, at the Simplot Games in Holt Arena, Jordan recorded a shot put toss of 41 feet, good for second place, and a 20-pound weight throw of 45 feet 2.5 inches, a fourth-place finish.
“If it’s not over 40,” Jordan says, “it’s not worth it.”
To earn a state title, Jordan will have to throw beyond 40. She’s been working on technique tweaks to get there, little adjustments like turning her right toe at the front of her release, finishing stronger after the throw, stabilizing her form overall. “All of it has to come together perfectly for that big throw,” Jordan says.
She’ll be making plenty of big throws at Utah State. First, though, Jordan wants to make the biggest one in Idaho.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
