A dominant force in the paint, Highland's 6-foot-7 senior center Mason Mickelson earned a first-team selection to the 5A District 5-6 All-Conference Team.
Teams struggled to defend Mickelson and his size all season long, often double-teaming the Rams' top offensive threat while cutting off passing lanes to Mickelson. Still, the big man found ways to score and make his presence known.
Highland didn't have a ton of bright spots in its 4-19 campaign, but the Rams had a number of pieces that created dubious matchups for opponents.
Mickelson was the obvious threat. Emerging on the scene immediately, though, was sophomore Jayden Wright, who made the second team. Wright was Highland's best 3-point shooter and boasted an impressive basketball IQ for his age.
Also recognized was senior guard Easton Durham. The honorable mention was oftentimes the Rams' go-to scorer in crunch time, a speedster who could beat defenders off the dribble and draw contact at the rim.