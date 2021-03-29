A dominant force in the paint, Highland's 6-foot-7 senior center Mason Mickelsen earned a first-team selection to the 5A District 5-6 all-conference team.
Teams struggled to defend Mickelsen and his size all season long, often double-teaming the Rams' top offensive threat while cutting off passing lanes to Mickelsen. Still, the big man found ways to score and make his presence known.
Highland didn't have a ton of bright spots in its 4-19 campaign, but the Rams had a number of pieces that created dubious matchups for opponents.
Mickelsen was the obvious threat. Emerging on the scene was sophomore Jayden Wright, who made the all-conference second team. Wright was Highland's best 3-point shooter and boasted an impressive basketball IQ for his age.
Also recognized was senior guard Easton Durham. The honorable mention selection was often the Rams' go-to scorer in crunch time, a speedster who could beat defenders off the dribble and draw contact at the rim.