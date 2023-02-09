Four years ago, when Nick Sorrell got his first look at a freshman named Mason Fullmer, he could tell Highland’s football team had something special on its hands. Fullmer had the attributes, the look. Sorrell, back then the club’s defensive coordinator, figured for Fullmer to blossom into an impact player, he just needed to put some work in.
“And he did that,” Sorrell said.
Fullmer did that and much more, becoming a two-way force for a Highland team that made deep playoff runs in all three of his years playing varsity. On Thursday afternoon, he reaped the rewards, signing with Idaho State on a partial scholarship.
“I’m super excited to be able to play and stay home,” Fullmer said. “Having everyone out who’s supported me through the years, it’s really great to see everyone and have a good day.”
Fullmer’s recruiting process went anything but smoothly. Shortly after that 2019 season — when as a freshman, he was pressed into action at running back, carding more than 100 yards in a playoff win — the pandemic shuttered the world. Two years later, ISU fired former coach Rob Phenicie. One year after that, the Bengals’ replacement, Charlie Ragle, left after one season. Then in came current head coach Cody Hawkins and staff, which made Fullmer an offer.
To Sorrell and others around the program, it registered as something of a surprise: Why isn’t anyone after this kid? Fullmer made his money at linebacker, where last fall he recorded 88 tackles to become the second-leading tackler in program history — good for a spot on the 5A all-state team. He also became a power running back, plunging into the end zone when the Rams needed a yard or two. Fullmer was clearly versatile, talented, impactful. Where was his recruiting attention?
In the end, it came from Idaho State and Montana Tech, the two schools to offer Fullmer. He became a Bengal and stayed home.
“It was definitely local. I knew a lot of the local town, which I knew would support me,” Fullmer said. “They're recruiting a lot of Idaho kids, which made it pretty good for me. They came in, got to work, and they're doing a good job out there.”
Trying to capture Fullmer’s impact on Highland’s program is like trying to capture Batman’s impact on Gotham City. We could be here for hours. Across his career, Fullmer seldom came off the field on defense. This last year, he never did. He made a million key tackles, a million key reads.
“The big thing is just the football IQ, his ability to read and diagnose a play,” Sorrell said. “He had the running back perspective, and now he goes to linebacker and sees that and how he can see holes open up. He was one of the quickest linebackers that I've ever coached, or been around that he's able to recognize, OK there it is, and he's there, and he meets the guy in the hole. Not a lot of people have that instinct.”
Now Fullmer gets to unleash those instincts in the same arena he attended games growing up. He’s been going to ISU games at Holt Arena for awhile — “since I can remember,” he said. “It's definitely a dream of mine I’ve had for a long time, being out there and having the people I've known forever been out there supporting me. It'll be fun.”
How he does so is a bit unknown. He played running back and linebacker for Highland, but when he becomes a Bengal, he isn’t sure where he’ll play. He might slot back in at linebacker. Maybe there’s more running back in his future. The only thing for sure is this: If he gets on the field at ISU, he’ll do so the same way did at Highland — putting in work and reaping the rewards.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
