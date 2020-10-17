POCATELLO — There was a demolition derby in Pocatello on Friday. There was no Truckasaurus or any headliners, but for 48 minutes, BMWs and Mercedes raced around Iron Horse Stadium until a wicked t-bone drew oohs and ahhs.
Rigby and Highland, the No. 2 and No. 4-ranked schools in 5A, respectively, were each facing off with the rare team that could match them physically. In the end, behind 21 second-half points, the Trojans knocked off Highland to capture the 5A District 5-6 crown.
A lot of coaches say games are won in the trenches. In high school, that usually proves accurate. But, at that level, what coaches are really saying is that bigger and stronger squads often come out victorious. A wild concept.
Friday wasn’t that. Friday, at times, turned into a stalemate — two top-of-the-line automobiles revving their engines to 6,000 RPMs and hoping their tires could draw some traction.
Just ask Luke and Talin Togiai.
The matchup between second cousins, both part of a famous Eastern Idaho football family, seemed to be a microcosm of clone-like nature of both teams. First off, their size. Luke Togiai, a defensive tackle for Highland, is 6-foot, 280 pounds. Talin, an offensive and defensive lineman for Rigby, is a 6-foot-6, 290-pound redwood. Want to find many other size matchups like that around the state? Good luck.
They come off the ball like pistons and attack opponents with a rare mixture of strength and grace, creating a back-and-forth affair when they lined up across from each other.
“We have major respect for each other,” Luke Togiai said. “It’s always fun to compete. Family off the field, but you’ve got to go hard on the field.”
After the game, Luke bounced as he spoke, chuckling about having to block his cousin on field goals and vice versa. He tried to hide a smirk when asked if there was any trash talk, eventually breaking and admitting they share some words across the line like, “Let’s get it. Let’s get it,” Luke said.
Added Talin on his cousin: “I feel like he’s very powerful. He stays low and has that momentum to drive through the entire game.”
Though they don’t the chance to see each other often given the distance between Pocatello and Rigby, Talin admitted they texted a bit before the game Friday. No predictions were made, he said, but Talin let it be known to his cousin that he was going to be ready.
At 6-foot-6, that’s not too hard. Talin uses his hawk-like wingspan to swim past offensive linemen when he’s rushing and, as an o-lineman, extends his arms seemingly a mile to keep any pass-rushers away.
On Saturday, that was key in keeping Rigby quarterback Tiger Adolpho upright long enough for him to make a play.
"(Highland) started by bringing a little pressure off the edges and with their outside linebackers, so we adjusted some of our calls," said Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez said. "By our formations, they were able to line up and do certain things, and we changed some of those formations so they couldn't do that.
"We'd go unbalanced so it was harder for them to bring edge pressure, because now you're dealing with three, four guys on one side."
Edge pressure is one thing. But after two quarters, Highland’s big men were enforcing their will in the middle.
Highland running back Kaleb Demuzio picked up consistent gains and quarterback Easton Durham made sure to take full advantage of the time the Rams' O-line gave him. On defense, a front highlighted by Luke Togiai and Logan George shut down one of the state’s best ground games and drew double-teams that allowed others to get to Adolpho.
In the first half, Highland limited the Trojans to a measly 67 total yards while the Rams ran for 121 yards — 77 of those by Demuzio. Those numbers flipped in the final two quarters, when the Rams only gained 29 yards on the ground and Rigby put up 184 yards of total offense.
Not all of that is on the line, though. First off, Rigby nearly rushed for the same total in both halves (61yards in the first half to 64 in the second). Second, because the Trojans hit on a few pass plays and grabbed the lead in the third quarter, Highland was forced to air it out (Durham had eight pass attempts before halftime and 18 after).
“I thought we did a really good job in the trenches,” Luke Togiai said. “It was just little mistakes in other places that bit us in the butt.”
It was a muffed punt, fumbling a kick out of bounds, dropped passes and missed field goals and poor tackling.
It was a lot of things. What it wasn’t was an indictment on Highland’s offensive and defensive lines, which likely earned more respect around the state for the way they played in the trenches alongside Rigby.
“I feel like (if it weren’t for a few mistakes), we would have won,” Luke Togiai said. “If you take those away, we would be 28 and they would be 20.”