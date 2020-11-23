Ben Long's second-place finish in the 500 freestyle for Highland highlighted local swimmers' results at the virtual state meets.
Meets were held virtually this year because of COVID-19, with the times from the various district meets, which were held in early November, combined to produce a final state results list.
Long also finished fifth in the 200 individual medley.
Adam Purkett's ninth-place finish in the 100 butterfly and Aliya Jordan's 12-place finish in the 50 free were other highlights for the Rams.
For Century, junior John Kaiser recovered from an emergency appendectomy to place third in the 100 backstroke.
Kaiser also teamed up with J.D. Heberlein, Matthew Clifford and Spencer Willey to finish third in the 200 free relay.
Heberlein finished fifth in both the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke for the Diamondbacks, while Clifford was 11th in the 100 butterfly and Willey 11th in the 100 free.
For the Century girls, junior Eloise Sandy finished fifth in the 50 free and ninth in the 100 free.
Ava Patterson returned from running in the state cross country meet the day before to finish eighth in the 500 free, one spot ahead of her teammate Kylie Demarets.
Sandy, Patterson, Demarets and Lilly Miron teamed up to take fourth in the 400 freestyle relay.
West Side senior Savannah Thomsen capped her career with two good results, finishing second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 500 freestyle.