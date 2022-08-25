8S7A0713.jpg

Highland catcher Jenna Kearns connects with a pitch during a game last season.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

This summer, Jenna Kearns trekked every which way to earn as much recruiting attention as possible: Las Vegas. California. Oregon. She and her family understood that for as promising a junior campaign as she just produced at Highland, putting up numbers that verged on silly, she needed to prove herself against competition from around the area.

So she played at camps in Vegas, tournaments in California, games in Boise, you name it. She was everywhere.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.