As this Highland season begins, Rhidge Barela has begun to notice something about teammate Jayden Wright: He gets fairly nervous before games. The Rams will be in the locker room, waiting to take the court, and Barela encourages his 6-foot-5 forward to lighten up.
“Jayden, smile,” Barela will say.
“And he’ll just look at me like, no,” Barela laughed. “Like, all right, man, whatever.”
Watch Wright play, watch the big man unsheath post moves and crossovers and stepbacks, and you wonder why on earth he gets nervous. What’s there to be nervous about? In the Rams’ first four games this winter, which have yielded a 2-2 record, Wright has almost always been the best player on the floor. He has the size to operate in the low post, and he has the skill to impress on the perimeter, combining forward and guard moves in ways that have made one thing clear: He’s one of the best players on this side of the state.
So far this season, that has shone through brighter than the sun. In Highland’s home-opening win over Middleton, Wright tallied 28 points. The next afternoon, in the Rams’ narrow loss to Timberline, he tallied 18 points. On Tuesday, Highland dropped a one-point decision to Preston, but Wright did his part, supplying 22 points — including 11 in the third, when the Rams took control of the game.
“I played pretty good, pretty solid,” Wright said after that game. “Definitely could have done more, but did the best I could.”
Wright’s is a fascinating presence. For one, he stands 6-foot-5, and even against 5A competition, that makes him stick out like an oak tree in a desert. Thing is, he’s built guard skills into his arsenal, so when you watch Highland games, you see both. One minute he might catch the ball on the block, spin and hit a turnaround bank shot. The next, he might unleash a devastating crossover, blow by his defender, take two lumbering steps in the lane and use a reverse layup to finish.
The most intriguing part of it all, though, may be this: Wright isn’t exceptionally quick. It’s hard to be when you’re that tall. So when he’s out on the perimeter, inviting defenders to dance with him like they’re at prom, it’s tempting to wonder: Is he really gonna pull this off? Then he jabs in, steps back, rises up and drains a 3. That’s when it hits you: He’s too big for anybody to guard. He may not be fast, but he tends to be fast enough.
In short, Wright profiles as every coach’s dream player in 2022, a guy who hits on every priority: Size? Check. Shooting ability? Check. Footwork? Check. Basketball IQ? Check.
“I stopped even using positions. I want a basketball player,” said Matt Stucki, Highland’s new head coach. “When Rhidge goes out, Jaden is our point guard. When Rhidge is in, Jayden is either posting up or playing out on the wings. You want all your players to be versatile. You want them to be basketball players, guys that can shoot, guys that can pass, guys that can dribble.”
That’s what makes Wright’s game so dazzling. He does it all. Those kinds of players are becoming more and more prevalent these days, but for a Highland team that returns little experience from last year’s squad — all the way up to its head coach, which we’ll get to — it becomes paramount.
Wright has always starred for the Rams’ squad — he averaged 16 points and seven rebounds last year — but last winter, he had a few pieces around him he could rely on for scoring punch. Braedon Kelley could get to the rim and step out for a triple. The team could rely on Ezra Godfrey for a timely long ball or two. Fischer Anderson was good for around eight points a game. The Rams weren’t a perfect team, and Wright delivered scoring deluges with regularity, but sometimes, they could survive an off game from him.
It’s early, and Highland does return several capable players, but that has not been the case this season. Wright hasn’t just blossomed into his team’s best player. He’s done so with an extra responsibility: Lead this new group of players. Show them how to win at the varsity level. Show them that, for as wild a season as the Rams experienced last winter, they can become winners when the calendar bleeds into spring.
Here’s where Wright’s personality can betray him. He’s a naturally quiet guy. He almost looks bored on the court. On Tuesday, when he canned a step-back trey to beat the third-quarter buzzer, he backpedaled on defense wearing a poker face that would make Kawhi Leonard jealous. Did he just hit a huge shot? Did someone just ask him to take out the trash? Good luck judging by his facial expression.
“That’s just my natural reaction,” Wright said.
Which is why leadership doesn’t always come naturally to Wright, at least not vocally. “You can tell sometimes that they're a little scared too, nervous, I guess,” Wright said of his teammates. “But I definitely have confidence in them. They can knock down shots when I need them to.”
“He’s not always the most vocal one, but he's going to do it by example,” Stucki said. “He's gonna get in there. He's going to be the first diving on the floor, jumping up and getting rebounds. We’ve got a lot of guys like that.”
For Wright and the Rams, they’ve had to learn the game according to Stucki, the program’s new head coach. He took over this summer, following the departure of previous head coach Ty Pearson, whose team last year threatened to sit out the rest of the season unless one of his assistants took over — only the Rams forfeited just one game, returning for the regular-season finale and the district tournament.
We don’t need to rehash that situation, only the changes Stucki has made and the ways Wright has remained the tip of the spear. Stucki likes to get everyone involved, everyone setting picks, everyone getting chances to score. Sometimes that means getting Barela going downhill to the rim. Other times it means getting Kevin Dahlstrom a catch-and-shoot 3.
A lot of times, though, it means letting Wright do his thing — and in those moments, Wright becomes Dr. Strange, opening up a portal to infinite futures. Maybe he’ll take his man to the basket. Maybe he’ll step back for a triple. Maybe he’ll get doubled in the corner, like he was against Preston, and sling a pass to the opposite corner, right in the shooting pocket for Barela, who might knock it down.
“He helps the team so much,” Barela said. “It’s crazy because sometimes, you just depend on him, like go get a bucket. And you know he will. That’s what’s most fun about playing with him.”
You never know how Wright will do it. That’s what makes his game so fascinating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.