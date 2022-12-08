As this Highland season begins, Rhidge Barela has begun to notice something about teammate Jayden Wright: He gets fairly nervous before games. The Rams will be in the locker room, waiting to take the court, and Barela encourages his 6-foot-5 forward to lighten up.

“Jayden, smile,” Barela will say.

Jayden Wright Highland

Highland forward Jayden Wright puts up a layup during Saturday’s game against Timberline.
Matt Stucki and Jayden Wright

Highland coach Matt Stucki (left) and forward Jayden Wright chat during a break in the action of Saturday's game against Timberline.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.