Back in November, when quarterback Jack Whitmer held a field goal for kicker Ian Hershey at Holt Arena, a certain feeling of finality lingered over the entire operation. Highland trailed Rigby in the state championship game, so even though Hershey made the 42-yarder look like a chip shot, it was hardly cause for celebration.
Instead, Whitmer and Hershey joined the other nine Rams and jogged back to the sideline, doing so with poker faces. Highland had work to do.
Turns out, the only work Whitmer and Hershey had to do was paperwork. On Wednesday, they signed their letters of intent with Idaho State, signing on for what they hope will turn into four more years of what they did in high school: Whitmer holding, Hershey kicking, wins following.
“It’s pretty exciting to see all the hard work pay off,” Hershey said, sitting next to Whitmer at Highland Wednesday afternoon. “It’s been a long process, a long journey. It’s super exciting for it to finally be over.”
“It’s just good to see everybody here,” Whitmer added. “The whole team, all the coaches, everybody coming to watch us sign. It’s pretty awesome.”
In the signing ceremony, Whitmer and Hershey joined Highland defensive lineman Kody Colvin, who pledged to join Montana Western.
For all three, signing amounted to lots of things: A giant relief. A sense of accomplishment. Highland just produced another sterling season, making an appearance in the 5A state championship game, but this is what all three dreamt of the whole time. Their chance to play college football is here.
“Ever since I started at Highland, I knew there was an opportunity for me to go to college and play,” Colvin said. “So being able to go play college football is what I wanted to do. Even since I was a kid, football is what I love. I grew up watching football with my dad, the old Cowboys teams and all those guys — I was like, I love this sport. I just want to keep playing it. So it’s a huge day for me.”
If these three were trying to win a competition for most intriguing recruiting story, though, Hershey would boat race the other two.
Throughout this season, it became abundantly clear Hershey could kick at the college level. The question was where. Check out his numbers on field goals: 19-for-23, 12 from 40-plus yards, three from 50-plus, including a long of 58 yards, which set the state record. In the playoffs, he hit a 52-yarder, that 58-yarder (which would have been good from 60-plus) and a 40-yarder to win the state semifinal, sending the Rams to the championship game.
The nation’s 10th-best kicker, according to 247 Sports, Hershey looked ready to kick in college before he graduated high school. That’s why, even today, his list of offers looks shockingly sparse: He only had full offers from ISU and Weber State. He had preferred walk-on offers from Colorado State, Sacramento State, Utah and Oregon State. Even Big Sky schools, ones with the means to hear about Hershey, didn’t feel comfortable offering him a full ride.
That Hershey wasn’t hearing from Power 5 schools surprised just about anyone who saw him kick. But those schools’ loss is the Bengals’ gain. Hershey will return to the indoor confines of Holt Arena, where he’ll never have to worry about wind or rain or snow — maybe only the temperature, which the building doesn’t control.
“The process is very complicated. It’s stressful, frustrating, but it’s also pretty fun,” Hershey said. “What led me here mostly was this new coaching staff has really done a lot. They really showed what they can do, getting these in-state kids here. We’ve had a lot of commits recently. He already has good visions for what the vision of this program is going to be.”
Then there’s Whitmer, who only played quarterback as a senior, but he did so well enough to lead Highland to the state title game. He threw for more than 2,200 yards and 18 touchdowns, while running for another 944 yards and 13 scores, earning first team all-area honors from this newspaper.
The only problem for Whitmer, who will walk on to Idaho State, is that he joins a team loaded with quarterbacks. Counting kids who signed on Wednesday, the Bengals now roster around nine quarterbacks. Whitmer will be one of the players who finds another position, likely on special teams alongside Hershey.
“Everybody that came to these Highland games will most likely show up to some ISU games,” Whitmer said. “It’ll be good.”
“Especially all the people that we went through in the playoffs,” Hershey added. “They recognize us after that, like, ‘OK, all these kids are going to ISU. We played with and against these guys in high school. We should go watch their games. They’re fun to watch.’”