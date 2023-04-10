Emma Crystal was still deciding when Evee Stoddard settled on her choice. Highland’s two soccer stars were in the middle of one of the bigger decisions of their lives, where they would play college soccer, and Stoddard had already gone with Peninsula College.
“And then, I don’t know,” Crystal said. “It just felt like it was right for us.”
So with that, Crystal joined her friend in committing to Peninsula, a community college in Port Angeles, Washington. On Monday afternoon, Stoddard and Crystal made their pledges official, signing their letters of intent.
“It's just always kinda been the dream since we were little, to get on to play college soccer,” Stoddard said. “So to be able to sign together, it's more fun. It just means we kinda made it to our goal, I guess, our dream.”
“It's always just been, that's the next thing that we do after high school, we go to play college soccer,” Crystal added. “So to finally make it official and just know, like, we did it — and together too. It's always fun.”
If it seems like the two were a package deal, well, things unfolded a little differently than that. Stoddard and Crystal thought it would be fun to play at the same school — “We were like, yeah, if you go, I'll try to go there too,” Crystal said — but they weren’t selling themselves as a bundle.
Instead, here’s how Stoddard and Crystal’s recruitment went: Stoddard had an old Highland friend who Peninsula recruited — and who had nothing but good things to say about the program. So Stoddard reached out to the coaching staff, who invited her on a visit to campus. There, she let the coaches know about another player they might be interested in.
“I was like, I have this friend who's really good. Like, you should look at her,” Stoddard said. “So they did and then they started talking, and I was like, I loved my visit. So she committed and I was like good, I'm committing too.”
The interesting part is Stoddard, a first-team all-state selection last fall, felt good about Peninsula because she took her visit. Crystal, a second-team all-state pick, never made it out to Port Angeles. Stoddard passed on rave reviews — “They put a lot of effort and money into it, which is really nice to see when you go somewhere,” he said — but there’s no real way to share the experience with someone who didn’t go themselves.
Which prompts a question: What made Crystal so comfortable committing — and signing — without taking a visit?
“I had talked to a lot of coaches and had a lot of Zoom calls with coaches and stuff like that,” Crystal said. “And when I talked to (the Peninsula) coach, I don't know. I just felt really comfortable there. I also just trusted Evee. She said it was a really good school and she loved it. So I was like, OK, I think that's good then.”
“Hopefully my word carries through,” Stoddard added with a laugh.
So now Stoddard and Crystal have a little more than a month to wrap up their time as high schoolers. They have a lot to look back on as Rams: Last fall, they took home a third-place finish at the 5A state tournament. They earned the opportunity by winning the district title.
“That was so fun,” Stoddard said. “I mean, we won districts a lot. Winning is just really fun, and as a team, it's really fun. Just bus rides and being together as a team — I think we were really close.”
For Stoddard and Crystal, those fun times aren’t ending just yet.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
