Raimon Barela may as well have called for a fair catch. The Highland senior could have done a few pushups, ran up all 38 rows of Holt Arena, walked back down the 3-yard line and caught Jack Whitmer’s bomb with no interruption.
“I felt like the ball was in the air for 10 seconds,” Barela said. “I was just like, ‘Don’t drop it. Don’t drop it.’”
Whitmer, the Highland quarterback, was back around midfield,. He was dancing in fire. The pocket collapsed. He bobbed away from a few pass rushers while a couple others dove at his legs. All of a sudden, he dipped his right shoulder and uncorked a tight-spiraling ball that seemed destined for the Holt Arena rafters.
It landed in Barela’s hands and everyone in the dome for the Rams’ 45-28 playoff win over Skyview asked themselves the same question: How did he get so open?
There wasn’t a defender within 15 yards of the Rams’ 5-foot-6, 120-pound pass-catcher. For how long the play took to develop, for how long the pass hung in the air, for how well Skyview’s secondary played most of the night, Barela should not have had enough time to tie his shoe before taking two steps into the end zone.
“I think their DB stopped and that’s just one of those things where if you’re a DB, you’ve gotta stay with him,” said Highland coach Gino Mariani. “He didn’t and Jack found (Raimon).”
Whitmer wasn’t asked to be Superman on Friday, but he punched in three rushing touchdowns and delivered on the long balls when they were open. The senior gunslinger completed 13 of 19 passes for 175 and two scores – yet he only hucked the ball five times in the second half and 97 of his yards through the air came on two rainbows to Barela.
“I feel like I’m kind of his go-to guy in clutch moments,” said Barela, who added a 15-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter. “I like that pressure, it’s fun.”
Pressure is not something Highland has worried much about this season. Heading into the playoffs, the Rams had not won a game by less than seven. Highland gave itself stress-free Fridays, which is easier to do when you have a front-seven that attacked quarterbacks like gangbusters.
For almost three quarters, that didn’t faze Skyview. It responded to the long touchdown to Barela. Then it responded on the first drive of the second half. The Hawks were that fly that just kept annoying the entire dinner table.
Then Highland’s defense grabbed its fly swatter and whacked the hovering pest. In the final three minutes of the third quarter, the Rams forced and recovered two fumbles. They scored 17 points in a four-minute span. They were on to the quarterfinals.
“It’s not a bad thing to have a little adversity and see how you respond,” Mariani said. “And we did. We responded and we put some points on the board.”
The victory sets up a revenge game for the Rams. Highland will play at Rocky Mountain in the 5A state quarterfinals – a rematch of the 12-7 Grizzlies' victory from Week 0 that Highland came within seconds of winning.
Back then, the Rams’ offense was a shell of itself. Highland always seemed to be in second-, third-and-long. Whitmer was rusty. Execution was poor. The Rams improved a week later against Alta then flipped the switch into hyper drive. In its last eight games, Highland has scored at least 35 points in all but two.
“At this point in the season,” Mariani said, “hopefully we’re clicking on all cylinders and giving ourselves an opportunity to win big games.”
If there’s a coach in Idaho who knows how to get to – then win – big games, it’s Mariani. So what’s it going to take to beat Rocky next week?
“A perfect game,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing for us is to execute at a high level. And if we do make a mistake, we have to have a short memory, come back and get going from there. But I like our chances.”