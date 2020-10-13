Demuzio Highland

Highland’s Kaleb Demuzio (21) runs through the defense during a game against Thunder Ridge on Aug. 22 at Highland’s Iron Horse Stadium.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Highland stayed at No. 4 in the 5A high school football state media poll this week, setting up a massive showdown Friday against undefeated Rigby, which remained second.

After beating Skyview last week for their fifth win in a row, the Rams (6-1) picked up 22 points from the 12-person panel. The three teams ahead of them — Coeur d’Alene, Rigby and Rocky Mountain — are all undefeated.

Blackfoot remained second in 4A, but took a first-place vote away from Skyline, which was a unanimous No. 1 a week ago. Pocatello remained fifth in 4A. Both the Broncos and the Indians had their games last week canceled by COVID-19 issues.

West Side, unlike Skyline, held on to its unanimous status in 2A, receiving all 12 first-place votes. The Pirates host Aberdeen this week in a game that will likely decide the 2A District 5 title. Aberdeen received nine points in this week’s poll, one behind fifth-place Firth.

STATE MEDIA POLL

Week 7

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Coeur d’Alene (9) 5-0 57 1

2. Rigby (3) 6-0 48 2

3. Rocky Mountain 4-0 39 3

4. Highland 6-1 22 4

5. Eagle 3-1 13 5

Others receiving votes: Capital 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (11) 6-1 55 1

2. Blackfoot (1) 5-1 46 2

3. Bishop Kelly 4-1 32 3

4. Vallivue 6-1 25 4

5. Pocatello 5-1 13 5

Others receiving votes: Nampa 7, Moscow 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (12) 6-0 60 1

2. Kimberly 6-0 47 2

3. Fruitland 5-0 29 3

4. Homedale 4-1 25 4

5. Gooding 6-1 18 5

Others receiving votes: South Fremont 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (12) 6-0 60 1

2. North Fremont 5-0 48 2

3. Melba 4-1 36 3

4. Declo 5-2 16 5

5. Firth 4-2 10 —

Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 9, Grangeville 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Prairie (12) 5-0 60 1

2. Oakley 6-0 48 2

3. Raft River 5-1 35 3

4. Lighthouse Christian 5-1 17 5

5. Notus 6-0 11 —

Others receiving votes: Kamiah 9.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (11) 40 59 1

2. Dietrich (1) 7-0 49 2

3. Kendrick 4-1 31 3

4. Mullan 6-1 28 4

5. Garden Valley 4-3 10 5

Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 2, Watersprings 1.