Madi Van Sickle's two-way brilliance earned her postseason honors as the Highland star was named the 5A District 5-6 softball player of the year.
Two other Highland players, catcher Taelor Boyer and infielder Jenna Kearns, were named to the all-conference first team.
All-conference teams were released Tuesday.
Van Sickle was named first team as both a pitcher and infielder in addition to her player of the year honor.
The senior hit .522 and had an ERA of 3.01.
Boyer was named first team at catcher after hitting .322.
Kearns hit .505 with 10 home runs and 14 steals.
Marissa Mauger was named to the second team as a utility player after hitting .413 with nine home runs and recording a 3.52 ERA in the circle.