When Grace Fisher talks, she tends to pause occasionally. It’s clear she thinks about what she’s about to say next. So on Friday afternoon, when she was chatting about what it meant to move on and play soccer at Northwest Nazarene, you could tell her high school meant something extra.
We have a really great community here.
The debate coaches have helped me out.
She’s one of the best teachers at Highland.
It’s not rare for a high school athlete to shout out their high school, especially not when they’re signing to play college sports. But when Fisher talked about Highland, where she played soccer well enough to earn a spot at Northwest Nazarene, the place the school has in her heart came through like sunlight filtering through a glass window.
“You can just tell the people here care about you and want you to succeed,” Fisher said. “Especially my coaches, teachers, also my debate coaches have helped me get where I am today.”
Wait, the debate coaches?
“I mean, not necessarily with soccer,” Fisher said with a smile. “Just as a person. They’ve definitely helped me academically too. The ability to (publicly) speak is an important one. They’ve just made me a better person overall.”
So clearly Fisher likes where she comes from. She might not have earned this opportunity otherwise. But she also had to make a decision on her college destination. Which prompts this question: Why Northwest Nazarene?
Here, Fisher could go on and on. It started earlier this year, when she went on an official visit.
“I just really loved the campus,” Fisher said. “I got to practice with the team, and I could tell they had a really good community. The team culture was really good, and I loved the coaches. I loved the girls that I’m gonna get to play with.”
For Fisher, though, it wasn’t all roses. Her recruiting process was delayed, she says, thanks to covid protocols that implemented a dead period. That prevented her from going to camps where college coaches could check her out. So when last summer arrived and the dead period lifted, she had to rush. She went to camps. She played as well as she could her senior year.
In that way, Fisher’s ascension becomes even more impressive. Most athletes are calling, texting coaches throughout their junior and senior years. Word spreads. More schools get in the mix. Not with Fisher, who had to put together a soccer resume at the last second like a college student submitting an assignment at midnight.
She might soon know what that experience feels like, too. She plans on majoring in engineering at Northwest Nazarene. Right now, she’s taking an AP Calculus class from Ashlee Scherer, the teacher who Fisher said helped her decide on a long-term academic path. Fisher also likes the rise of women in STEM, especially the opportunities in the field.
The common denominator in all this: Highland. Soon, Fisher will become a Nighthawk, but for now, she remains a Ram. That gave her a chance to reflect on her memories at Highland, the moments that will stick with her most in her final two months as a high school student.
“All my friends. I have so many great friends,” Fisher said. “A lot of them are also going on to play soccer, and so just having those memories of us playing high school soccer, it’s really cool to see these girls that I’ve played soccer with for 10 years going on to the next level. I’m just really excited for them. I’m excited that I get to do that too.”