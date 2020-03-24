Three Highland players were named to the 5A District 5-6 all-conference boys basketball teams, released Sunday.
Mason Mickelsen earned a first-team nod for the Rams. The 6-foot-7 junior was joined on the all-conference list by teammates Jayden Bell, a senior, and Easton Durham, a junior.
Rigby senior Britton Berrett was named the league's player of the year after leading the Trojans to a district championship and the consolation championship at the 5A state tournament.
5A DISTRICT 5-6 BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
Player of the year
Britton Berrett, sr., Rigby
First team
Taden King, jr., Madison; Tanoa Togiai, sr., Rigby; Kayden Toldson, sr., Thunder Ridge; Mason Mickelsen, jr., Highland; Keegan Thompson, sr., Rigby
Second team
Lloyer Driggs, jr., Thunder Ridge; Dawson Wills, sr., Madison; Wesley Jensen, sr., Madison; Brycen Uffens, sr., Rigby; Carson Downey, sr., Madison
Honorable mention
Jayden Bell, sr., Highland; Tyler Godfrey, jr., Thunder Ridge; Easton Durham, jr., Highland; Tao Johnson, soph., Thunder Ridge; Kaden Miller, sr., Rigby; Mark Williams, sr., Madison