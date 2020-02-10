POCATELLO — JJ Flores, Josh Potter and Isaiah Wright took turns giving speeches, thanking supporters and posing for pictures amid Friday’s standing-room only crowd.
It was a busy afternoon at Highland High School and a momentous day for the Rams teammates, who all signed to play college football. Flores and Wright will team up again at the College of Idaho, while Potter is headed to Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, Oregon.
The signings continued a several-year run of Highland football alumni extending their careers to the next level, a tribute to the culture and coaching staff that all three players noted.
“It’s like a family here. I wouldn’t want to play for any other program but Highland,” Flores said. “I had an amazing four years and I wouldn’t trade it back for anything.”
Flores and Wright worked in opposite trenches for Highland, with Flores manning defensive tackle and Wright at left guard. Flores earned second-team all-conference accolades after tallying 46 tackles (4.0 for loss) and 3.0 sacks for the Rams’ dominant defense.
The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder described his recruiting process as “quiet.” He reached out to the C of I coaching staff in December and eventually took a recruiting visit to the campus in Caldwell.
“I loved it there. They treat you like a family,” Flores said. “Other teammates were like brothers to you. It felt like that automatic brotherly vibe. I went on my other visits, but I didn’t feel the same as I did for College of Idaho. It took my breath away when I went there.”
Wright was the biggest player on Highland’s roster at 6-foot-5, 368 pounds. He helped clear the way for Highland’s offense, which was led by record-setting running back Kaleb Demuzio.
“Once he gets ahold of you, you aren’t going anywhere,” Flores said of Wright.
Wright was invited to attend C of I’s Nov. 9 home game against Montana Western, when the Yotes clinched the Frontier Conference championship.
“Super ecstatic, high-energy,” Wright said of the gameday environment. “A lot of commotion from the sideline and the audience. It’s a great feeling. I loved being loud and rambunctious with those guys.”
Flores and Wright join a C of I program that had a historic 2019 season, going 11-1 and advancing to the quarterfinal round of the NAIA playoffs. Last year’s roster featured 51 Idaho natives, including eastern Idaho’s Deshun Harwell (Century), Hudson Williams (Century), Matt Klassen (Aberdeen), Chase Owen (Skyline), Cole Owen (Skyline) and Mykah Weaver (Madison).
“I can’t wait to start getting there in the summer and start working out with my new brothers,” Flores said.
Flores and Wright will soon be conference rivals with Potter and Eastern Oregon.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound playmaker did a little bit of everything for Highland’s offense in 2019. He led Rams pass catchers with 53 receptions, 444 yards and two touchdowns, adding 23 carries for 153 yards and one score.
He also totaled 489 yards returning kickoffs and punts, giving him 1,086 all-purpose yards — second-most on the team.
Potter said EOU plans to use him as a slot receiver.
“Very smart, fast, aggressive player,” Wright said. “Great with the ball, good on his feet.”
Potter’s brother, Dakota Tillotson, was also a member of Eastern Oregon’s football program. Tillotson signed with the Mountaineers in 2015 after quarterbacking Highland to a 5A state title the previous fall.
“I kind of had some familiarity,” Potter said. “When I took my visit up there, they had a bunch of new facilities. They’re putting in a new indoor practice stadium and a new weight room. It felt like it really fit me.”
Potter mentioned Tillotson as a key member of his support system during his emotional pre-signing speech.
“I worked so hard for this and I’ve been wanting this for a really long time,” Potter said later. “Just having all that relieved and off my shoulders now so I can just focus on that, it just feels really nice.”