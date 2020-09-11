POCATELLO — Under the newly-installed lights at Century, the Diamondbacks kept pace with their crosstown rival Highland early, but the 5A Rams repeatedly quelled Century’s momentum on their way to a 31-13 victory Friday night.
After Highland quarterback Easton Durham — making his second-straight start after taking over from Jack Whitmer — led the Rams on consecutive first-quarter touchdown drives, Century answered when Mckean Romriell connected with Bruin Fleischmann for a 6-yard touchdown pass to make the score 14-7.
Century’s secondary then keyed in on Durham’s tendency to stare down his receivers, successfully jumping multiple routes and picking Durham off twice early in the second quarter. However, the Rams defense staunched any momentum the surging Diamondbacks had, forcing a turnover on downs after each of Durham’s picks.
After the two picks, Durham — who started under center last year for Highland but has been trading time with Whitmer this year — settled down and was noticeably more calm and confident in his decision-making. He led the Rams to the end zone 30 seconds before halftime, hitting Jaxon Shuman for a 17-yard touchdown strike on a critical third down that made it 21-7 at the break and palpably swung the momentum in favor of the Rams.
The Rams defense, which looked somewhat sluggish early in the game, particularly on Century's first-quarter touchdown march, tightened the vise on the Diamondbacks in the second half. Century coach Travis Hobson elected to go for it on fourth down five times, but the only time the Diamondbacks successfully converted was late in the game with the contest all but decided in favor of Highland.
After the Diamondbacks found the end zone in the first quarter, they didn’t do so again until Highland led 31-7 late in the fourth quarter.
Highland (3-1) clashes with Pocatello, the Rams' other 4A rival from the Gate City, next week. The historic Black and Blue Bowl will take place at Iron Horse Stadium at 7 p.m. Century (1-2) will look to get its 2020 record back to .500 as they travel 40 miles up I-15 to take on the Idaho Falls Tigers. Kickoff for that game is also set for 7 p.m.