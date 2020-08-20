POCATELLO — As wildfire smoke choked Pocatello on Thursday afternoon, the Highland Rams ran through their final practice before kicking off a uncertain football season that's teetering on the edge of nonexistence.
The future of that season is as cloaked in haze as the practice fields were Thursday, but in this unpredictable, ever-changing year, the Rams were finally on the verge of some certainty.
"Honestly, I was 50/50," senior all-purpose star Easton Durham said. "Getting through (American) Legion (baseball), I wasn't even thinking that was going to happen, so everything that happens from now is basically just a blessing, in our minds, and we're going to take advantage of it however we can."
Highland, barring a late twist in the plot — and in 2020, who wouldn't see that coming — will be one of the first teams in Idaho to play a high school football game this fall when the Rams host Thunder Ridge at Iron Horse Stadium on Friday night.
It's a game that contains multitudes both on and off the field — an early-season conference clash between two 5A hopefuls, an exhalation of relief for the players and coaches after a pins-and-needles summer, and a trial balloon for high school athletics across the state this fall.
"We're the very first ones, so it's going to be different how we handle the sidelines," Highland head coach Gino Mariani said. "We don't know how much we'll have to be on kids. We'll talk to them about keeping social distance, having their masks on when they're out. There's a lot more that we have to prepare for and talk to kids about. ... (But) it feels great. We want to play, and we're going to get the first game in."
The matchup, like everything else in athletics across the country this year, has already been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic that remains stubbornly present in the United States.
Highland was originally scheduled to play Mountain View in the so-called "Week 0" game, while Thunder Ridge had Rocky Mountain on its schedule.
But when Boise-area schools were forced to push back their seasons because of the novel coronavirus, both opponents had to drop out, leaving Highland and Thunder Ridge with a natural solution.
"When the Boise schools canceled, we kind of just got together and said, 'Listen, why don't we just play, so we don't lose that game,'" Mariani said.
Highland is used to opening up the season with marquee games — the Rams hosted Salt Lake City power East High to kick off the 2019 season, for example — but Friday's game may have more import than any of the Rams' past season openers.
Per idahosports.com, it'll be one of only two high school football games in Idaho — and the only one featuring two Idaho teams — on Friday, the remnants of a state-wide schedule that was once packed with Week 0 games but has been left in tatters by COVID-19.
The other also features a local team, with Marsh Valley hosting Utah school Layton Valley Christian — a game that, like Highland's, went through many permutations before settling into its final form.
"We initially were scheduled to play a team out of Vegas in the (Rocky Mountain) Rumble, and then when the Vegas team canceled we got a team out of Ely, Nevada," Marsh Valley coach Doug Armstrong said. "Then when Nevada moved their season to spring, coach Mariani at Highland arranged this Layton Christian game and it moved up to the zero week, so we actually got permission from the state to start on the 7th rather than the 10th so we could have our 10 practices in before our first game."
With two District 5 teams hosting to start the season, eyes across the state will be settling on southeast Idaho on Friday night as Highland and Marsh Valley attempt to provide some hope and, possibly, the blueprint for a way forward.
At practice Thursday, the Rams were trying to treat their debut like any other game.
But in this crazy year, they consider it a win to get back on the field at all.
"I would say I'm probably the most excited I've ever been, ever, to step on the field," Durham said. "It's not in the dome (Holt Arena), and stuff's different with corona and capacity limits, but I think it's going to be a great atmosphere tomorrow, especially because everybody is missing football. Just getting sports around here again will be fun for us and people watching."