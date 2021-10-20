Despite having just two runners in the top 10, Highland’s girls cross country team used a team effort to win 5A District 5-6 Championship Meet.
And the race was hardly lopsided.
Highland actually tied Thunder Ridge for the top score (55), but because the Rams’ sixth-place finisher — Grace Kosmicki — was faster than the Titans’ No. 6 runner, the Rams claimed gold.
“This last week we talked about how every place counts,” said Highland coach Mark Van Orden. “We had girls who were just fighting for every spot there in the last quarter-mile. Just beating girls by two-tenths of a second and eking out every point.”
The district has been about that competitive all year long. The last time all five schools met was at the Bob Conley Invitational in early October. Highland finished third amongst that group, just four points behind Idaho Falls and 15 points behind Idaho Falls.
Because of those results, Highland wasn’t the favorite to win it all on Wednesday.
“I’m pretty sure we went into the meet probably ranked third,” Van Orden said. “But our girls just fought tooth and nail for every single spot.”
Indeed, they did.
Highland’s top five, in order, were: Hannah Bailey (20:40.8), Meredith Sanford (20:42.7), Haylee Christensen (21:01.2), Kimbrie Knudsen (21:21.3) and Sophie Benson (21:38.4). That entire quintet finished in the top 20, but it was Bailey and Sanford — who placed third and fifth, respectively — leading the way.
“They’re tough as nails. They’re just determined to do well all the time,” Van order said. “Hannah and Meredith run without fear. They know they’ll do well and they’re confident in themselves all the time.”
With the first-place finish, the entire Highland girls team will race at the 5A State Championship Meet next Friday at Eagle Island State Park.
The only Rams’ boy going them will be Jacob Van Orden, a fantastic senior who is most-dominant running the 800-meter race in track season. Still, running a 5K on Wednesday, he placed ninth with a time of 17:04.7.
“The thing about Jacob is he’s always determined to be in the top group of boys,” said Mark Van Orden. “He recognizes it’s not his thing but he knows he’s going to finish high … Coming in, his main goal was to qualify for state and, (at state), he wants to finish in the top 20.”
