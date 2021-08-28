REXBURG – To sit inside Alta's coaching box was to sit inside a little cube of frustration.
Decked out in red and chewing sunflower seeds, the three coaches hollered over headsets for two hours, trying to derive answers that never came during Highland's 26-13 win over the Hawks on Saturday.
Alta only mustered 84 rushing yards and Hawks' quarterback Ethan Jackson was only able to complete a dozen of his 26 passing attempts -- the final numbers on a day spent backpedaling and bracing.
That's what Highland's front does to opposing defenses. It makes quarterbacks scramble for their lives. It makes opposing coaching stand up and yell from high above the field. And it makes Rams' coach Gino Mariani smile.
"I like where we are defensively," Mariani said.
It would be hard not, too, especially with senior defensive linemen Sloan Lambson and Kody Colvin leading the way in the trenches. The pair have emerged into a pair of bounty hunters tracking down ball-carriers by any means necessary.
They're season stats will be fantastic and they won't tell the whole story. The whole story comes from watching them, comes from watching opposing coaches call what they think are solid plays only for Lambson and Colvin to wreck their plans.
"They're players who go full speed every play," Mariani said of the duo. "They don't take plays off and they're very disruptive. If you're a passing team, they're going to get after you pretty good.
"They're seniors and they've waited for this opportunity to shine and they're doing that."
They're also making it easier for others to make plays -- and Highland made a lot of them on Saturday.
Following a long Alta drive in the first quarter, Highland held firm on a four-down goal-line stand and seemed to drain hope from the Hawks.
A hard rush late in the second quarter forced Jackson to quickly get rid of a pass and his throw bounced off about five different arms before Highland senior Lucas Barker picked it off. A few plays later, running back Eli Parrish punched in a touchdown.
And a week after Highland forced a quartet of fumbles in a loss against Rocky Mountain, junior linebacker Colton George picked up a loose ball late in the third quarter that led to a rushing touchdown from Rams' quarterback Jack Whitmer.
Highland showed again that it will go as its defense goes.
"The defense gave us some field position at times, which helps," Mariani said. "We put some drives together, and that's the thing we've been talking about: sustaining drives ... We're getting there. We're still a work in progress.
Indeed, Highland's offense doesn't look as dominant as its defense. But there are signs of positivity.
Though the Rams rushed the ball for fewer than 60 yards, Whitmer went 16 for 26 for 164 yards and a touchdown. If you just take what he did in the second half, it's even better: 7 for 9 for 93 yards.
The highlight came midway through the third quarter. Seeing a one-on-one matchup with perhaps his speediest receiver, the senior cocked back and hurled a beautiful spiral that landed in the cupped hands of receiver Raimon Barela for a 42-yard score.
"When you're playing better teams like Alta or Rocky Mountain or Logan next week, it's a fast game," Mariani said. "You have to match that intensity. You have to match that speed. If not, you're going to fall behind."
HIGHLAND 26, ALTA (UT) 13
SCORING SUMMARY
Highland 3 6 14 3 — 26
Alta 0 7 6 0 — 13
FIRST QUARTER
Highland — Ian Hershey 38-yard field goal, 5:47.
SECOND QUARTER
Highland — Eli Parish 9-yard touchdown run (Ian Hershey extra point no good), 1:26
Alta — Ethan Jackson hits Noah Flores for a 49-yard touchdown (Carter Bell extra point good), 0:30.
THIRD QUARTER
Highland — Jack Whitmer 42-yard touchdown pass to Raimon Barela (Hersey XP good), 8:34.
Highland — Jack Whitmer 1-yard touchdown run (Hersey XP good), 5:51.
Alta — Ian Smith 1-yard touchdown run (XP no good), 0:26
FOURTH QUARTER
Highland — Ian Hershey 42-yard field goal, 2:06