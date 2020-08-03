Highland football’s first game, scheduled for Aug. 21 against Mountain View, has been cancelled, Rams coach Gino Mariani confirmed to the Idaho State Journal on Monday.
“(The) West Ada (School District) has pushed everything back two weeks,” Mariani said. “Mountain View, Rocky (Mountain), those schools probably won’t start practice until Aug. 17, so they’re going to probably miss those first two, three games.”
Highland is currently trying to find another opponent to fill that open slot on Aug. 21. One potential option is Thunder Ridge, which saw its scheduled season-opening game against Rocky Mountain canceled in a similar fashion.
Highland and Mountain View could also try to find a date to play later in the season.
“Everything’s up in the air right now,” Mariani said. “There’s a lot of phone-calling around.”
Highland was originally scheduled to start fall practices on Friday. If the Rams manage to fill their Aug. 21 date with another game, they’ll still begin practices then.
If not, and that date remains open, they’ll start fall practice on Monday.