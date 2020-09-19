Madison rallied and captured the Bonneville Classic title Saturday, capped by a 2-1 (25-15, 28-26, 16-14) win over Highland in the championship game.
The Bobcats were playing without the services of junior Aubree Orr, who played for the JV team because of low numbers, and Adalyn Grover, who is quarantining at home because she came into contact with a classmate potentially infected with COVID-19.
Throw in the absences of two more JV players who the team dresses for the varsity roster, both of whom were also quarantined, and it really becomes apparent how shorthanded Madison played.
Down 1-0 in the match, Madison watched Highland take a 23-19 lead in the second set. The Bobcats were close to getting swept. Instead, they ripped off four straight points, tying the set at 23-all and forcing a Highland timeout.
That’s when the teams began trading points, before the Bobcats secured two in a row for a 28-26 win that tied things at 1-1 headed into the third and final set.
Things got dicey for Madison late in the championship set. Highland took a 14-11 lead — one point away from a tournament title — before Madison responded with two straight points. Then, the Rams killed a ball and won.
So they thought.
Instead, officials ruled that a Highland player had pushed on the net, handing possession to Madison, and the Bobcats promptly secured three straight points.
Game over.
“We kind of got stuck there in that third set,” Madison coach Miranda Maestas said. “I was proud of them — 14-11, they came back and won it. It was good. It was good to see our seven players we had left really fight for it.”