Other than in 3A, the Idaho state high school football media poll didn't see much movement this week, but a few local teams still bumped up or down a spot.
In 5A, Highland fell from fourth to fifth after a 28-20 loss at home to Rigby. The Trojans stayed No. 2 behind Coeur d'Alene.
In 4A, Pocatello did the opposite of Highland's move, bumping up a spot from fifth to fourth after Vallivue's loss caused the Falcons to tumble out of the rankings. Blackfoot remained second in 4A, although third-ranked Bishop Kelly gained a few points on the Broncos.
No local teams were involved in the craziness in 3A, as South Fremont's win over previously top-ranked Sugar-Salem dropped the Diggers to No. 3, elevated Kimberly to No. 1, and got the Panthers back in the rankings at No. 5.
West Side stayed a unanimous No. 1 in 2A after beating Aberdeen, with the Tigers dropping most of their support after the loss but still retaining two votes, not enough to place in the top five.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 8
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d'Alene (7) 6-0 51 1
2. Rigby (4) 7-0 46 2
3. Rocky Mountain 5-0 35 3
4. Eagle 4-1 17 5
5. Highland 6-2 10 4
Others receiving votes: Capital 4, Post Falls 2.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (11) 7-1 55 1
2. Blackfoot 6-1 39 2
3. Bishop Kelly 5-1 34 3
4. Pocatello 6-1 21 5
5. Emmett 6-2 8 —
Others receiving votes: Vallivue 6, Nampa 1, Moscow 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kimberly (9) 7-0 52 2
2. Fruitland 6-0 30 3
t-3. Sugar-Salem 6-1 22 1
t-3. Homedale (1) 5-1 22 4
5. South Fremont 6-1 20 —
Others receiving votes: Gooding 19.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (11) 7-0 55 1
2. North Fremont 6-0 44 2
3. Melba 5-1 29 3
4. Declo 6-2 21 4
5. Firth 5-2 13 5
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 2, Grangeville 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (11) 5-0 55 1
2. Oakley 7-0 44 2
3. Raft River 6-1 31 3
4. Notus 7-0 22 5
5. Lighthouse Christian 5-2 7 4
Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 4, Kamiah 1, Butte County 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (10) 5-0 54 1
2. Dietrich (1) 7-0 45 2
3. Kendrick 5-1 31 3
4. Mullan 6-1 23 4
5. Garden Valley 5-3 11 5
Others receiving votes: Watersprings 1.