Highland cheerleading won its 10th state championship since 2009 on Friday, defeating Idaho Falls by more than a dozen points to claim the 5A crown.
“It was interesting because we had a lot of inexperienced girls this year because we didn’t go to state last year because it was canceled. My sophomores and freshman had never been to state before,” said Highland coach Jessica Gallup. “But they were prepared. And I think being prepared made them ready to go.”
In addition to the Rams, other local teams impressed in Nampa.
Soda Springs finished second in the 2A classification. Behind second-place finishes in sideline and pom, American Falls took home bronze in 3A. And Blackfoot also came in 3rd, slotting in just behind Bonneville and Nampa in 4A.
Yet it was Highland coming away with gold once again, the reward of what has been an odd season for the Rams.
Not only was it the youngest team “by far” that Gallup has had in her 16 years at Highland, but it came in a season filled with all the struggles brought about by COVID-19.
In late January, the Rams were exposed to the virus and went into quarantine for 10 days. The timing wasn’t ideal. Highland was cleared on the Friday before a Saturday competition, the Rams’ first in front of live judges. Having gone a week-and-a-half since their last practice, the roster showed up at the school that night, made some changes and threw together their revised routine.
Gallup went to bed that Friday less than confident. She knew the importance of muscle memory and how changing things last minute with a young team could be a gamble that went awry. Luckily, the long break didn’t seem to matter.
“They did amazing the next day. I was impressed,” Gallup said. “That kind of showed me that this team we have, they do so much better under pressure — which is comforting as a coach.”
Gallup had been coaching a large part of her team for the Cheer Extreme club program for year, which probably added to her confidence. But with a young team that lost all of its flyers to graduation last year, Gallup composed a routine built on tumbling. And as the season progressed and the routine became cleaner, she would add more-difficult stunts.
It all paid off in the state meet.
“They nailed every routine,” Gallup said.