NAMPA — Sometimes you run into a behemoth. Buzzsaw. Goliath. Whatever metaphor you prefer, whatever descriptor you like, Highland ran into all of them in a 62-25 loss to Lake City here on Thursday night.
You read the score right. The eighth-seeded Rams, back at the 5A state tournament for the first time in seven years, didn’t score in the first quarter. They posted three points in the entire first half. They did piece together 22 points in the second half, but by then, garbage time had begun. That’s how insane Lake City is — and how difficult the challenge facing Highland was.
“I mean, we knew they were a great team,” said Highland guard Rhidge Barela, who managed two points. “Personally, I don't see them losing the rest of the tournament. We knew what they had.”
What Lake City has is, well, a lot. The tip of the undefeated Wolves’ spear is 6-foot-9 senior Blake Buchanan, a Virginia signee with hops to make a rabbit jealous and athleticism to make Bo Jackson blush. He posted 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Wolves also roster point guard Kolton Mitchell, an Idaho State signee with scintillating quickness and a smooth jump shot. He logged 12 points and four rebounds.
Those are Lake City’s only DI signees, but the rest of its roster looked like the Monstars from Space Jam. Highland just couldn’t match up.
“I don't care what the score (was). These guys are resilient,” said Highland coach Matt Stucki, whose team will play Eagle on Friday on the consolation side of the bracket. “No one gave us a shot to be here. Not anyone in the state, not anyone in our home. And they came out, and just being here is amazing.”
For Highland, so challenging was this game that Stucki’s gameplan changed in the second quarter. After one, the Rams faced an 11-0 deficit, a costly outcome considering the number of good looks they couldn’t put down. So when Lake City ballooned its lead even wider, to 21-0 before Highland finally scored on an Owen Wilde layup, Stucki began playing for something else.
“It wasn't about getting back into it. It was more about saving some pride in what we tried to do all year,” Stucki said. “We came back and the kids didn't give up. They just kept fighting, kept fighting. I mean, it just happens. In that first half, those first eight possessions — three wide open 3s, two missed floaters. And that just started to snowball.”
Stucki had a point. If Highland was going to hang with Lake City, the Rams could have done it in the first quarter, but that possibility vanished when they misfired on several open looks. They trailed by just 11 after one, but that’s the thing about playing a team with the Wolves’ firepower. You have to play a perfect game to beat them. Highland couldn’t muster anything close.
But make no mistake: None of this is a bad look for Highland. Sure, the Rams tied the all-time record for the fewest points in a 5A state tournament game, but look who they were playing. Lake City has athletes few in the state can match. The Wolves haven’t lost all year. They may never lose again this season. All 24 of their wins — so far — have come by double digits, a powerhouse unleashing its wrath on every team in its path.
Highland just happened to be Lake City’s latest victim, caught in the crossfire of a perfect season. What’s more interesting is this: How on Earth did the Rams get here?
Technically, they did it by taking second place in the 5A District 5/6 tournament, beating Centennial in a state play-in game and driving three hours here to Nampa. In reality, though, their presence at this tournament makes little sense. Stucki is a first-year head coach. He took over a team that quite literally walked out on its previous coach last year. Even as February unfolded, Highland only looked like the third-best team in its conference — let alone the eighth-best in the state.
So all the Rams did was beat Rigby twice in the district tournament, top Centennial and arrive here at the Idaho Center, where they drew MaxPreps’ No. 25 team in the country. There’s no shame in losing to Lake City. All of its opponents have met the same fate. For the Rams, it only stings because they cherished the opportunity.
“It's a little hard,” said Highland forward Jayden Wright, who is playing in his final games for the Rams. “I love my players. I love my coaches. I love this game. So just knowing that my high school season is coming to an end, it's been fast, really.”
