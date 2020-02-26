Highland and Blackfoot were represented on the all-conference girls basketball teams for 5A District 5-6 and the High Country Conference, respectively.
The all-conference teams are selected by the league's coaches.
Highland's Meghan Calley was a first-team all-5A District 5-6 pick. Teammates Mackenna Thayne and Kayzee Vaughan earned honorable mention.
Blackfoot's Hadley Humpherys and Tenleigh Smith earned first-team all-High Country Conference honors. Isabelle Arave was honorable mention for the Broncos.
5A District 5-6 all-conference girls basketball
Player of the Year: Tylie Jones, Rigby
Defensive Player of the Year: Lauren Davenport, Thunder Ridge
Sixth Person of the Year: Aspen Caldwell, Thunder Ridge
Coach of the Year: Troy Shippen, Rigby
First team
Lauren Davenport, Rigby; Ruby Murdoch, Rigby; Meghan Calley, Highland; Macie Gordon, Madison; Paige Clark, Thunder Ridge
Second team
Brooke Donnelly, Rigby; Sid Parker, Madison; Sierra John, Thunder Ridge; Avery Turnage, Thunder Ridge; Victoria Briggs, Rigby
Honorable mention
Mackenna Thayne, Highland; McKell Parkinson, Madison; Charli Cook, Madison; Hallie Boone, Rigby; Kayzee Vaughan, Highland; Halli Smith, Thunder Ridge
5A/4A High Country Conference all-conference girls basketball
Player of the Year: Sadie Lott, sr., Bonneville
Coach of the Year: Troy Shippen, Rigby
First team
Mattie Olson, soph., Skyline; Tylie Jones, jr., Rigby; Ruby Murdoch, sr., Rigby; Hadley Humpherys, soph., Blackfoot; Tenleigh Smith, jr., Blackfoot
Second team
Lauren Davenport, jr., Thunder Ridge; Paige Clark, jr., Thunder Ridge; Sage Leishman, sr., Bonneville; Macie Gordon, sr., Madison; Macy Larsen, soph., Hillcrest
Honorable mention
Makayla Sorensen, sr., Bonneville; Brooklyn Cunningham, sr., Bonneville; Sid Parker, jr., Madison; Brooke Donnelly, jr., Rigby; Avery Turnage, sr., Thunder Ridge; McKell Parkinson, jr., Madison; Sydnee Hunt, jr., Bonneville; Isabelle Arave, soph., Blackfoot; Aspen Caldwell, fr., Thunder Ridge; Sierra John, jr., Thunder Ridge; Sophia Anderson, jr., Skyline; Drew Chapman, jr., Skyline; Kennedy Robertson, jr., Idaho Falls; Kassidy Arzola, sr., Shelley