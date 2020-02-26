PHS vs HHS girls basketball
After stealing the ball, Highland’s Meghan Calley (13) goes to the hoop and closes off Pocatello’s Hallie Pearson (23) and gets the foul during their game earlier this season at Pocatello’s Palace.

 Doug Lindley/Idaho State Journal

Highland and Blackfoot were represented on the all-conference girls basketball teams for 5A District 5-6 and the High Country Conference, respectively.

The all-conference teams are selected by the league's coaches.

Highland's Meghan Calley was a first-team all-5A District 5-6 pick. Teammates Mackenna Thayne and Kayzee Vaughan earned honorable mention.

Blackfoot's Hadley Humpherys and Tenleigh Smith earned first-team all-High Country Conference honors. Isabelle Arave was honorable mention for the Broncos.

5A District 5-6 all-conference girls basketball

Player of the Year: Tylie Jones, Rigby

Defensive Player of the Year: Lauren Davenport, Thunder Ridge

Sixth Person of the Year: Aspen Caldwell, Thunder Ridge

Coach of the Year: Troy Shippen, Rigby

First team

Lauren Davenport, Rigby; Ruby Murdoch, Rigby; Meghan Calley, Highland; Macie Gordon, Madison; Paige Clark, Thunder Ridge

Second team

Brooke Donnelly, Rigby; Sid Parker, Madison; Sierra John, Thunder Ridge; Avery Turnage, Thunder Ridge; Victoria Briggs, Rigby

Honorable mention

Mackenna Thayne, Highland; McKell Parkinson, Madison; Charli Cook, Madison; Hallie Boone, Rigby; Kayzee Vaughan, Highland; Halli Smith, Thunder Ridge

5A/4A High Country Conference all-conference girls basketball

Player of the Year: Sadie Lott, sr., Bonneville

Coach of the Year: Troy Shippen, Rigby

First team

Mattie Olson, soph., Skyline; Tylie Jones, jr., Rigby; Ruby Murdoch, sr., Rigby; Hadley Humpherys, soph., Blackfoot; Tenleigh Smith, jr., Blackfoot

Second team

Lauren Davenport, jr., Thunder Ridge; Paige Clark, jr., Thunder Ridge; Sage Leishman, sr., Bonneville; Macie Gordon, sr., Madison; Macy Larsen, soph., Hillcrest

Honorable mention

Makayla Sorensen, sr., Bonneville; Brooklyn Cunningham, sr., Bonneville; Sid Parker, jr., Madison; Brooke Donnelly, jr., Rigby; Avery Turnage, sr., Thunder Ridge; McKell Parkinson, jr., Madison; Sydnee Hunt, jr., Bonneville; Isabelle Arave, soph., Blackfoot; Aspen Caldwell, fr., Thunder Ridge; Sierra John, jr., Thunder Ridge; Sophia Anderson, jr., Skyline; Drew Chapman, jr., Skyline; Kennedy Robertson, jr., Idaho Falls; Kassidy Arzola, sr., Shelley

