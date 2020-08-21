POCATELLO — After dodging the COVID-19 pandemic, at least temporarily, the scheduled start of the 2020 Idaho high school football season was nearly blindsided by another catastrophe.
But under a pall of wildfire smoke at Iron Horse Stadium, the Highland Rams and Thunder Ridge Titans kicked off the season on Friday, with 31 first-half points carrying the host Rams to a 38-12 win.
"Going through all the COVID stuff, and then the smoke, it was just kind of a crazy day worrying about, are we going to get to play or not, so I'm glad we got out here, and I thought the kids performed pretty well," Highland head coach Gino Mariani said. "You go through a lot of emotions, wondering if you're going to play or not. So the emotions were there, but I'm just glad we were able to pull it off."
The government-issued Air Quality Index (AQI) for Pocatello hovered around 150 all day — a level labeled "Unhealthy" — as smoke from fires burning in California and across the West settled into the valley.
Marsh Valley's home game against Utah's Layton Christian Academy — the only other game scheduled in Idaho on Friday — was pushed back to Saturday and moved to Layton because of the poor air quality.
But Highland and Thunder Ridge went ahead with their game, earning the distinction of being the undisputed first teams to kick off the season — and rewarding the home team with a mostly routine win.
Highland quarterback Jack Whitmer, a junior making his first start at the varsity level, completed his first 10 pass attempts and threw four touchdowns in a quality debut performance.
After Whitmer took off for a 17-yard scamper on the first snap of the game, the Rams settled into a steady rhythm of screens and swing passes to ease their young starter into the game before Whitmer finally went play-action and hit Hunter Huelsman over the middle for a 15-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
"I didn't have a lot of nerves to be honest," Whitmer said. "I was nervous all week, and then this whole day I just kind of sat around, stayed active and I was not too nervous for the game. Once that first play goes by, everything clears up and you're just playing football. ... It takes the nerves off throwing those little routes at the start before throwing it downfield."
Thunder Ridge struck back with a 38-yard touchdown run by Dutch Driggs, but Easton Durham — the Rams' quarterback a year ago — blocked the ensuing extra point to keep Highland in the lead, and Whitmer and Huelsman hooked up for a 60-yard score four plays later.
Kaleb DeMuzio for Highland and Kaysen Isom for Thunder Ridge traded short rushing touchdowns — with the Titans failing a 2-point conversion try after theirs — before a late-half surge by the Rams.
First, Whitmer hit a 33-yard deep pass to Huelsman on third down before rolling out right and finding Durham for a 3-yard score to make it 28-12 with 1:50 to go until halftime.
"Jack, he's young and inexperienced, but that was a good game for him to learn a lot," Mariani said. "Each game, he's going to get better, but I thought his decision-making was excellent. His throws were right on target. ... We threw some screens, swing passes, but we were (also) able to throw the ball downfield, and I thought our offensive line was excellent in our protection and run game."
Then, with Thunder Ridge looking to answer, a short pass was tipped into the air twice before being intercepted by Highland defensive lineman Logan George, who returned it to the Titans' 5-yard line.
Three plays went nowhere for the Rams, but Ian Hershey booted through a 21-yard field goal on the final play of the half to make it 31-12 at the break.
Highland added a 31-yard touchdown pass from Whitmer to Raimon Barela on the Rams' first drive of the second half, and Thunder Ridge didn't make it into Rams territory over the final 24 minutes as the home team wrapped up the win.
Whitmer finished 17 of 19 passing for 199 yards, and also ran for 37 yards. Huelsman had three catches for 108 yards and two scores, and DeMuzio, despite toting the rock just 10 times, had 67 yards and a score for Highland.
For as straight-forward as the game was on the field, it was anything but outside the lines — as is to be expected in the age of COVID-19.
Coaches on both sidelines wore masks throughout. Mask wearing in the stands was more of a mixed bag as spectators spread out across the newly-painted yellow dots — meant to encourage and enforce social distancing — in the Iron Horse Stadium bleachers.
It remains to be seen if COVID-19 will allow a full high school football season in Idaho.
But for several hours — masks, smoke, yellow dots and looming catastrophes aside — there was football under the Friday night lights in Pocatello.
"I'm just glad that we're playing right now, with COVID and this smoke," Whitmer said. "I'm happy, happy with the win, and happy that we're down here playing."
HIGHLAND 38, THUNDER RIDGE 12
Thunder Ridge 6 6 0 0 — 12
Highland 14 17 7 0 — 38
Scoring summary
First quarter
HL - Hunter Huelsman 15 pass from Jack Whitmer (Ian Hershey kick), 8:49
TR - Dutch Driggs 38 run (kick failed), 5:50
HL - Huelsman 60 pass from Whitmer (Hershey kick), 3:46
Second quarter
HL - Kaleb DeMuzio 1 run (Hershey kick), 11:57
TR - Kaysen Isom 2 run (pass failed), 5:10
HL - Easton Durham 3 pass from Whitmer (Hershey kick), 1:50
HL - Hershey 21 field goal, 0:00
Third quarter
HL - Raimon Barela 31 pass from Whitmer (Hershey kick), 6:29
Individual stats
Passing — Thunder Ridge: Tao Johnson 5-15-33-0-1. Highland: Whitmer 17-19-199-4-0. Drew Hymas 3-3-29-0-0.
Rushing — Thunder Ridge: Driggs 3-53-1. Isom 11-32-1. Paul Fitzgerald 3-18. Porter Brizzee 1-11. Johnson 6-3. Tayvin Oswald 2-2. Jaden Sautter 1-0. Highland: DeMuzio 10-67-1. Whitmer 7-37. Jaxon Shuman 4-17. Eli Parrish 5-16. Easton Durham 1-3. Hymas 2-(-5).
Receiving — Thunder Ridge: Isom 2-18. Elijah Johnson 3-15. Highland: Huelsman 3-108-2. Durham 6-32-1. Barela 1-31-1. Parrish 2-14. Hershey 2-10. DeMuzio 2-8. Adam Jones 1-7. Josh Newton 1-7. Colton Sneddon 1-6. Shuman 1-5.