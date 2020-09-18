POCATELLO — The Highland Rams defeated rival Pocatello 31-7 Friday night for their 10th-straight Black and Blue Bowl victory.
Aside from a barrage of flags that rained down in the second half, Highland controlled the game all night. Nowhere was that more evident than up front. Even for a mobile quarterback like Poky's Zach Park, gaining yards was like trying to light a match in a wind tunnel as Highland's two star defensive linemen, Luke Togiai and Logan George, dominated Poky's offensive line and often chased Park from the moment he caught the snap.
On the other side of the ball, Highland quarterback Easton Durham whisked his way through the Poky defenders like they were traffic cones, rushing 10 times for 73 yards and three touchdowns. And when he had to throw, big plays usually followed. Durham went 12 for 17 for 181 yards and a score, highlighted by a 42-yard touchdown throw to senior Hunter Huelsman that iced the game midway through the fourth quarter.
That's not to say the Indians didn't muster a bit of hope. They recovered a muffed punt deep in Highland territory in the second quarter, but didn't score. They got within two scores in the third after Park dinked a pass to Casey Bruner that the senior took down the sideline for a 75-yard touchdown. In the fourth, they used four Ram penalties on five plays to advance almost 80 yards into the red zone.
But each time, Highland responded with more force, more athleticism and, eventually, 28 more points.