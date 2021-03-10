HIGHLAND 11, PRESTON 1
HIGHLAND 10, PRESTON 0
At Halliwell Park, Highland took the field for the first time in almost a year and swept Preston in a season-opening doubleheader. The Rams took the first game 11-1 and rolled to a 10-0 shutout in the finale.
“Man, it was just such a blessing to be back on the baseball field,” Highland coach Christian Colonel said. “There’s no better feeling to take the field with these young men. For the game to get taken away from last year was just heartbreaking.”
The layoff didn’t show any rust from the Rams. Junior Trem Tolman threw five innings and allowed no earned runs in the first game. Junior Colton Sneddon tossed five shutout frames in the second. And sophomore southpaw Hunter Nielsen hurled a pair off frames without giving up a run.
“We gave up zero earned runs in both games. Our pitching was great today,” Colonel said. “They’re throwing strikes and going after hitters. We have to get our off speed a little more dialed in. Once we get that going, (we’ll be much better).”
The other thing Colonel thinks the Rams need to clean up is how quickly they relayed signs and shifted positions, which slowed the game down a bit.
”There were some kinks we have to work out,” Colonel said. “It just wasn’t as fluid as I would have liked. The whole tempo of how we run our offense can get better.”