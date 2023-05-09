Christian Colonel leaned over the Halliwell Park railing, watching the sunset on a beautiful night of baseball. What wasn’t to like? The weather was nice. Highland and Thunder Ridge played a tight 5A District 5/6 tournament game in a rare evening setting. The fan turnout was solid.
The only thing that didn’t go right for Highland was, well, the game. The Rams and Titans will play again Wednesday afternoon because Highland fell one run short, 4-3. The hosts had a chance to clinch the district title with a win, to advance to state for what feels like the millionth time in a row.
They can still do so. They just missed their first opportunity.
“First night game of the year for the district championship — just how baseball should be played,” Colonel said. “You don’t win all the games. You can’t win ‘em all. Not too worried about it. See how the boys respond tomorrow. Get a good night’s sleep, go up to Thunder Ridge and probably have another good game. It’s back-and-forth all year with them.”
Tuesday’s game looked much the same. The only scoring came in the fourth. Thunder Ridge scored four. Highland scored three. Rams pitcher Taylor Stringfellow tossed all seven innings, striking out three, but he was touched up a tad too much in the fourth.
Still, Highland answered. Freshman catcher Cannon Eddie laced an RBI double into the gap in right-center, scoring Alex Romreill and breaking his team’s scoreless drought. Then, two batters later, Ryan Foltz singled home Eddie, and one batter after that, the Rams scored on an error.
Highland had several chances to score after that. None came to fruition. In the fifth, senior Gunner Wilhelm smoked leadoff single, but first baseman Hudson John followed by grounding into a double play, and the Rams came away scoreless. An inning later, Romreill cracked a leadoff single into center, and he moved up to second on a sacrifice bunt. Except that’s when Preston Foltz smashed a liner to Thunder Ridge shortstop Conner Hall, who caught it and tossed it back to second baseman Collin Webb — an inning-ending double play.
Those plays zapped the Rams’ momentum like a flyswatter. They never could recover. The final punch came in the bottom of the seventh, when the first two Highland batters made outs. Then sophomore Mason Payne came in to pinch hit. He drew a walk. Wilhelm followed with an infield single, putting two on base. But John grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the game.
“We always have a chance,” Colonel said. “It doesn’t matter the score. It doesn’t matter who’s up to bat in our lineup. I feel like we always have a chance, no matter what. So I’m confident and all our hitters, all our players. We’re always in every game. So it doesn’t matter what’s the score, who’s coming up to bat. We’ve got a chance, and that’s all you can ask for.”
The Rams will get another chance on Wednesday afternoon. They will meet the Titans again at 4 p.m. in Idaho Falls. The winner earns the district title and goes to state. The loser moves on to a state play-in game, set for 1 p.m. Saturday in Twin Falls.
No pressure.
“With that great crowd we had, you wanna win at home. Treat the fans, give them some good entertainment and get a win,” Colonel said. “You’re never out there for a loss. So we’re just gonna regroup. Flush it. Wake up tomorrow. Sun’s gonna come up — hopefully. Go play another baseball game. We’re still playing at the end of the day. So we’ve still got a chance. If we’re on the field, and I make a lineup, we’ve got a chance.”
