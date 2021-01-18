Former Highland star Tommy Togiai declared for the NFL Draft on Monday, shortly after the end of his junior season at Ohio State.
"This has been one of the toughest choices I have ever faced but after discussing with my family, it's best for me to forgo my senior season and my time to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft," Togiai said in a statement posted on Twitter.
In his first year starting at defensive tackle for the Buckeyes, Togiai recorded 23 total tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble. He was named second-team all-Big 10.
Togiai's announcement comes a week after Ohio State lost the national championship game to Alabama, 52-24. Togiai didn't play in the game due to COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing.
Togiai was a three-time all-state selection at Highland and was named the Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior in 2017, the same year he helped lead the Rams to a state title. He became the first player ever from Idaho to play football at Ohio State.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Togiai as the No. 7 draft-eligible defensive tackle.
Taysom, Josh Hill's season ends with New Orleans Saints loss
With Taysom Hill out injured, the New Orleans Saints' season ended Sunday with a 30-20 NFC divisional round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Hill, who was questionable with a knee injury all week, ended up not playing. Jameis Winston and Drew Brees each threw a touchdown for the Saints, but Brees also threw three interceptions, two in the fourth quarter.
Blackfoot and Idaho State alum Josh Hill had one catch for negative-three yards in the loss.
Brees refused to speculate about his future in postgame interviews, although the prevailing wisdom is that he's likely to retire. If he does, that would make Highland alum Taysom Hill the heir apparent to New Orleans' starting quarterback job.
Hill was New Orleans' backup to Brees this year and made four late-season starts with Brees injured, the first of his NFL career.
For the year, Hill completed 88 of 121 passes for 928 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He ran 87 times for 457 yards and eight scores, and had eight catches for 98 yards and one touchdown.
In his eighth year in the league, Josh Hill battled injuries and finished with eight catches for 46 yards and a touchdown as a tight end, his worst production since 2013, his rookie season.