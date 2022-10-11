Kai Callen Highland FB

Highland receiver/defensive back Kai Callen celebrates as he jogs into the end zone for a touchdown Friday night against Rigby.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

The latest high school football media poll is here, and in this one, we see several results reflected. Highland rallied for an upset win over Rigby, and Aberdeen blanked previous top seed North Fremont, and both teams rose in their respective classifications.

Elsewhere in the poll, Blackfoot dropped out of the 4A rankings and Bear Lake rose one spot in 2A.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

