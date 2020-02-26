5A STATE TOURNAMENT
Defending team champion: Post Falls
HIGHLAND RAMS
State qualifiers: 19
Returning state placers: Kellan Sagendorf (5th, 113 pounds), Emilio Velazquez (5th, 126), Kael Cordingley (5th, 132), Bristin Corrigan (6th, 160), Logan George (5th, 220)
Breakdown: Highland brings plenty of state tournament success into the 2020 edition.
The Rams are led by No. 2 seeds Kael Cordingley at 145 pounds and Logan George at 220. Both juniors have paths to outdo last year’s fifth-place finishes.
Cordingley (45-8) has only lost to one 5A Idaho opponent all season and enters state on a 14-match winning streak. He pinned his way through the 5A District 5-6 tournament, beating his three opponents in a combined time of 4 minutes, 17 seconds. He’s up two weight classes from last year’s state tournament, when he wrestled at 132 pounds, and could be on track to meet three-time state finalist and two-time state champ A.J. Delarosa from Post Falls in the title bout.
George (36-3) hasn’t lost since the Tiger/Grizz championship in mid-January and, like Cordingley, has only lost to one 5A Idaho opponent this season. But that wrestler is Capital’s Charley Hastriter, the No. 1 seed in the 220-pound bracket.
Highland, who won this year’s district championship, looks to bring home its second state trophy in three years.
4A STATE TOURNAMENT
Defending team champion: Kuna
CENTURY DIAMONDBACKS
State qualifiers: 17
Returning state placers: Canyon Mansfield (2nd, 113 pounds), Easton Millward (5th, 160), Mauricio Gonzalez (5th, 285)
Breakdown: Century enters state fresh off its first-ever district championship and matches last year’s total with 17 state tournament qualifiers.
Among them is junior Canyon Mansfield (34-1), last year’s state runner-up at 113 pounds and the No. 2 seed in this year’s 138-pound bracket. He cruised through his district tournament bracket, pinning Mountain Home’s Dustin Farnworth for the championship. They could meet again in the second round at state.
Easton Millward (51-5) is Century’s lone No. 1 seed at 160 pounds. The junior finished fifth at 160 pounds last year and enters state unbeaten against 4A Idaho wrestlers this season.
Century also boasts No. 2 seeds Campbell Hicks (38-12) at 220 pounds and Mauricio Gonzalez (33-10) at 285. Gonzalez finished fifth last year at state.
The Diamondbacks have the numbers to improve upon last year’s seventh-place team finish and snag their first top-four finish in program history.
POCATELLO INDIANS
State qualifiers: Six
Returning state placers: None
Breakdown: Pocatello limps into the state tournament with six qualifiers amid a season fraught with injuries.
Gabe Blessinger (11-2) was Poky’s best finisher at the 4A District 4-5 tournament, taking second at 120 pounds. He’s seeded third at state despite competing sparingly this season while rehabbing a knee injury.
BLACKFOOT/PRESTON
Returning state champions: None
Breakdown: Blackfoot carries 13 wrestlers into state, led by No. 2-seeded Taye Trautner at 120 pounds, second-seeded Esai Castaneda at 132 and top-seeded Nick Chappell at 182.
Castaneda (41-8) was last year’s state runner-up and may have to avenge two regular-season losses to top-seeded Kase Mauger of Twin Falls to ascend to state champ.
Chappell (41-4) hasn’t lost to a 4A Idaho opponent this season and has a nice path to improving upon last year’s third-place finish.
Trautner (41-10) may be in line for a date with defending state champ Michael Mitchell of Kuna, who won two head-to-head matchups this season.
Preston brings five wrestlers to state, led by second-seeded David Seamons at 145 pounds. Seamons (37-9) battled his way to a district championship, earning two fourth-minute pins before eking out a 6-5 win in the title round.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Defending team champion: Sugar-Salem
AMERICAN FALLS/MARSH VALLEY/SNAKE RIVER
Returning state champions: Cooper Evans (American Falls, 98 pounds), Wyatt Kearn (American Falls, 220)
Breakdown: The trio of 3A District 5 teams battled to a close finish at the district tournament, with A.F. topping its foes to claim the hardware.
The Beavers qualified 16 wrestlers to the state tournament, led by defending champs Cooper Evans and Wyatt Kearn. Evans (50-7) is the No. 1 seed at 106 pounds, while Kearn is No. 2 at 220.
Snake River also boasts two No. 1 seeds in Kyle Richardson (47-3) at 145 pounds and Tate Benson (50-2) at 152. Richardson was last year’s state runner-up at 132 pounds.
Marsh Valley’s No. 1 seed is sophomore Brock Young (62-6) at 120 pounds. He placed third last year.
2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Defending team champion: Ririe
ABERDEEN/BEAR LAKE/GRACE/MALAD/NORTH GEM/SODA SPRINGS/WEST SIDE
Returning state champions: None
Breakdown: 2A District 5 champ Malad brings 12 wrestlers to state to lead the conference, but only Grace has any wrestlers seeded No. 1 in Hans Newby (98 pounds) and Bray Skinner (126).
Malad returns three state placers in Tayson Davis (106 pounds), Ben Wray (113) and Ticker Palmer (195).