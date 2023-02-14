The start of the high school wrestling postseason starts on Wednesday in the Gate City, starting with the 4A District 5 championships. Pocatello High School will host Century and Preston, all of whom will look to take home a district title and qualify wrestlers for next week’s state championships.
Team previews
Pocatello looks to build steam going into Wednesday’s district tournament. The Thunder have been making small adjustments and wrestling better each and every week. They come into the tournament with three No. 1 seeds and six No. 2 seeds.
“We’ve had our share of ups and down this past month, including some injuries and recent snow days,” Pocatello coach JB Plato said. “But we’re riding this wave of excitement at Poky that’s been building in the school from our winter sports programs and look to make a statement of our own."
Century comes into the tournament after going 4-6 in recent duals, but with a slight edge over the former in top seeds with five No. 1 seeds and seven No. 2 seeds. Century’s top seeds are no strangers to the postseason, however, and will lean heavily on them to have a shot at the trophy.
Preston is the returning district champs. The Indians look to stay in control with seven No. 1 seeds and two No. 2 seeds. With their eyes on a repeat, they will have to escape from local talent to reclaim the title.
The 4A District 5 championships start at noon Wednesday in The Pit, with finals taking center mat around 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the central ticket booth.
Note: Highland travels to Thunder Ridge HS on Wednesday to compete in the 5A District 5-6 Championships.
