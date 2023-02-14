Hallie Stone Poky

Pocatello girls wrestler Hallie Stone tangles with a Preston opponent last week.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

The start of the high school wrestling postseason starts on Wednesday in the Gate City, starting with the 4A District 5 championships. Pocatello High School will host Century and Preston, all of whom will look to take home a district title and qualify wrestlers for next week’s state championships.

Team previews

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.